You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

During Naseba's 19th Global Women in Leadership (WIL) Economic Forum 2017 forum, H.E. Noura Al Kaabi asserted in a keynote address about the significance of women empowerment, emphasizing on the need for flexible working practices for women in the workplace. In this #EntMETalks episode during the forum, Al Kaabi, who is the Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, discusses UAE's progress over the years, particularly as being a witness to its changes: "It's just one goal: we focus on what can make us better."

She shares how she manages the fast-paced trajectory of her personal and professional life, noting how it's all down to planning, focus, and relying on a dedicated and supportive team, plus managing expectations. "There will always be a challenge, but how you focus, and if you're leading a team, how you make sure that you're taking care of them as well." Al Kaabi also highlights the three key pieces of advices for women to excel in their career: having focus, a balance of life, and taking opportunities.

On her thoughts towards the opportunities in the UAE, Al Kaabi talks about the rise of support for women entrepreneurs, particularly in the investment space, as well as initiatives such as WOMENA, and the increase participation for female entrepreneurship. "We're having an increased number and participation in women entrepreneurship and starting their own businesses and small-and-medium businesses, and I feel we are lucky because we have platforms that also provide equal opportunities."

Related: Adela Acevedo On How The e7 Daughters of the Emirates Is Encouraging UAE's Young Women