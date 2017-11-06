H.E. Noura Al Kaabi On Increasing Support For Female Entrepreneurship In The UAE H.E. Noura Al Kaabi on dealing with challenges, how to excel your career, and the growth of support and participation in female entrepreneurship in UAE.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

During Naseba's 19th Global Women in Leadership (WIL) Economic Forum 2017 forum, H.E. Noura Al Kaabi asserted in a keynote address about the significance of women empowerment, emphasizing on the need for flexible working practices for women in the workplace. In this #EntMETalks episode during the forum, Al Kaabi, who is the Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, discusses UAE's progress over the years, particularly as being a witness to its changes: "It's just one goal: we focus on what can make us better."

She shares how she manages the fast-paced trajectory of her personal and professional life, noting how it's all down to planning, focus, and relying on a dedicated and supportive team, plus managing expectations. "There will always be a challenge, but how you focus, and if you're leading a team, how you make sure that you're taking care of them as well." Al Kaabi also highlights the three key pieces of advices for women to excel in their career: having focus, a balance of life, and taking opportunities.

On her thoughts towards the opportunities in the UAE, Al Kaabi talks about the rise of support for women entrepreneurs, particularly in the investment space, as well as initiatives such as WOMENA, and the increase participation for female entrepreneurship. "We're having an increased number and participation in women entrepreneurship and starting their own businesses and small-and-medium businesses, and I feel we are lucky because we have platforms that also provide equal opportunities."

Related: Adela Acevedo On How The e7 Daughters of the Emirates Is Encouraging UAE's Young Women
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Entrepreneurs Women Entrepreneur™ Female Entrepreneurs

Most Popular

See all
Thought Leaders

6 Steps for Successfully Writing and Publishing Your First Book as an Entrepreneur

Here are the key steps an author can take to successfully write and publish their first book.

By Chad Willardson
Leadership

The Role of Leadership in Creating a Cybersecurity Culture — How to Foster Awareness and Accountability Across the Organization

Let's discuss the role leaders must play in creating a cybersecurity culture and how to foster awareness and accountability across the organization.

By Jim Koohyar Biniyaz
News and Trends

The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority Launches An AED500 Million Venture Capital Fund Targeting Tech Startups

This new fund is the first investment program launched under Oraseya Capital, DIEZ's venture capital arm.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
News and Trends

Shortlist Revealed For The Virtuzone Entrepreneurship Awards 2023, Powered By Entrepreneur Middle East

Organized by Virtuzone, the Dubai-headquartered provider of company formation solutions, corporate services, and tax consultancy, the event is set to be staged as an invitation-only gala ceremony in Dubai on November 16, 2023.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Business News

Disgraced WeWork Founder and Ex-CEO Adam Neumann Calls Bankruptcy Filing 'Challenging to Watch' and 'Disappointing'

WeWork filed for Chapter 11 in the U.S. and plans to follow suit in Canada.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Video: 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off,' 'Succession' Actor Crashes Truck Into Pizza Place on Halloween

Alan Ruck was reportedly driving one of four vehicles involved in a pileup crash in Hollywood on Tuesday.

By Emily Rella