Even before Samantha Evans joined Startup Genome, a global startup innovation ecosystem development organization nestled in the heart of America's Silicon Valley, in early 2024, she had gained ample experience across the US, the UK, Europe and Asia in helping high growth tech companies scale. During an eight-year-long tenure in, coincidentally, Silicon Valley itself, Evans had led the UK Government Trade division in the USA, mapped out commercial growth trajectories for private organizations, and contributed towards several government innovation and growth boards. But Evans, who is today Startup Genome's Managing Director MENA, holds something of a slight regret about her time at the infamous startup hub. "I always felt I moved to Silicon Valley "too late" because the tech economy there was already well-established," she says. "In that sense, the MENA region excites me; it's like a scaling startup itself- rapidly evolving and highly innovative. This is the kind of dynamic environment where I thrive! As the Managing Director of MENA for Startup Genome and our first team member in the region, I'm here to serve our current clients and build out our local team and business opportunities. There is no substitute for being deeply embedded in the region you're working with, fully understanding the nuances of the innovation ecosystem, and actively contributing to its growth."

Launched in 2011, Startup Genome has actively collaborated with over 160 innovation agencies across 60 countries to help startups scale and grow. Composed of a team of entrepreneurs, data scientists, and economic development experts, the entity is built on the notion that technology and innovation are key to democratizing growth opportunities. "Our mission is to ensure that every entrepreneur, no matter their location, has the same opportunities to scale their business," Evans reiterates.

Startup Genome, however, is no startup accelerator- in fact, its team has vehemently been against the idea of positioning itself as just a tech accelerator. "Rather, we position ourselves as trusted advisors, focused on the individual challenges that startups face as they scale," Evans elaborates. "Our mission is to provide the tailored strategies and hands-on support needed to help companies grow, no matter where they are in their journey. Startups never "graduate" from our programs — we remain committed to supporting them for as long as they need, with a focus on sustainable global growth. We believe that fostering international ambition is key to building more resilient, adaptable companies. We deliver highly tailored support for each company and market we serve, whether it's one-on-one advisory on go-to-market strategies validated by industry and tech specialists for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) or designing a corporate innovation strategy to help local companies expand. If we see that a market needs more customers to drive growth, we'll create innovative models to foster new opportunities and build stronger local ecosystems. Our approach is always personalized, ensuring that each startup and market gets the precise guidance they need to thrive on the global stage."

Indeed, for Evans, creating MENA-specific growth routes for startups and entrepreneurs has allowed her to match existing success strategies with the unique trends that dictate the region's entrepreneurial growth. "What truly sets MENA apart is the collaborative spirit between government and industry," she notes. "The region's focus on long-term growth allows for more agile regulatory frameworks that can adapt to the future, unlike more legacy-driven structures in many European countries. This flexibility creates an environment where innovation can thrive. While established ecosystems like Silicon Valley offer an unparalleled concentration of tech talent and venture capital, the fastest way for entrepreneurs to scale is by learning from those who have already experienced the challenges of starting and growing global companies. At Startup Genome, we bring together our global network to foster learning and collaboration. While what worked in San Francisco may not always translate directly to Riyadh, the universal challenges and themes that scaling companies face can guide MENA entrepreneurs in overcoming barriers and accelerating their growth. This region has the opportunity to leapfrog many of the common hurdles that startups face, taking a shortcut to success by learning from the global ecosystem."

What this essentially entails for startups in the region is the ability to forego failure, to a certain extent, while navigating the uncertainties that are intrinsically linked to business expansion. "We provide insights into what works and what doesn't, offering tailored guidance that reflects the unique characteristics of their markets, ensuring they plan for the future and that the region's youth are equipped with the skills needed for future success," Evans adds. "Our goal is to build local teams, composed of local talent, who will benefit from the collective global expertise we bring. For scaling tech companies in MENA, we are focused on helping them become global category leaders. Whether a founder aims to scale to the U.S. or India, we are committed to helping them get there faster and with greater commercial success. Once these companies reach critical mass, they will fuel a broader economic flywheel, driving innovation and growth across the region."

Now, while the MENA has been a hotbed of homegrown successes across a plethora of industries, Evans notes that there have been some sectors that show more promise than others: namely, fintech, artificial intelligence (AI), healthcare and cleantech. "When it comes to fintech, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain are already home to a growing community of Fintechs who are increasingly becoming globally recognised such as Abhi, PayMob, Fawry, and Tabby.," she notes. "Next, countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia have made strategic moves by launching national AI initiatives, recognizing AI-driven innovation as a central pillar of their economic diversification plans. This is a forward-thinking approach that not only helps to attract investment but also addresses critical talent gaps and fosters a foundation for future growth. Thirdly, the healthcare industry in MENA is undergoing digital transformation, with increasing demand for telemedicine, digital health records, and AI-powered diagnostics. Governments in the region are investing in healthtech to address the challenges posed by population growth, urbanization, and rising healthcare costs. Finally, when it comes to sustainability and cleantech, countries like the UAE are positioning themselves as leaders in clean energy, with investments in solar power and sustainable infrastructure. This region is also diversifying its economy so it's less dependent on oil and gas; however, these big corporations offer a unique opportunity for the region and the growth of startups. Governments should actively partner with the private sector to promote innovation."

But among all the sectors that Evans highlights, there is one that has permeated into perhaps most major industries in the world today: AI. While the benefits of incorporating this advanced technology has been documented ("it drives productivity, commercial gains, accelerates decision-making, and addresses talent shortages by providing smarter, faster intelligence," as Evans herself notes), there is also the fact that a lot of startups and entrepreneurs grapple with making efficient use of it without, well, simply jumping on the bandwagon. "For startups, AI can be a game-changer," Evans says. "Although they may face challenges in terms of data availability and computing power, AI principles can help them become more efficient, accelerate product development, automate routine tasks, and gain deeper insights into their customers through data analysis. However, startup founders must be discerning. Simply adding AI to your pitch deck or branding will not be enough to impress investors or customers. To avoid falling into the trap of adopting a technology just because it's trendy, founders should focus on practical applications of AI that directly solve problems or create significant value for their business. AI should be used strategically to enhance operations, not merely for the sake of using it. It's crucial to ask: "How will this improve efficiency, product offerings, or customer experience?" If AI offers a real, tangible benefit, then it's worth pursuing. The key is to adopt AI where it genuinely aligns with the startup's mission and goals, rather than jumping on every AI buzzword that crosses their path."

Given Evans' already discussed experience in the world of technology and innovation, her words are certainly worth heeding. And as a female leader in this field, she is perhaps equally qualified to offer some insights on the state of women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) roles. A 2024 report by global data analysis platform Statista shows that "worldwide, there are more men than women working within STEM across all industries." An April 2024 article released by the UNESCO Institute for Statistics shows that in addition to women making up only 35% of STEM graduates, there has also been little to no progress over the past ten years in this regard. Additionally, multiple studies have shown that only 29% of the global STEM workforce is made up of women. "I have seen gender and social inequality as a universal issue in the tech industry over the 20 years I have been in this field, with progress moving slowly, especially in investment for female-led businesses," Evans laments. "Despite the compelling data from Bain & Company showing that companies with more women in leadership roles experience 56% higher profitability, this evidence highlights that gender diversity is not only an issue of fairness, but also a key driver of business success."

But despite the dismal state of affairs globally, Evans believes things are changing for the better in the MENA. "In this region, more women are stepping into leadership roles, breaking barriers, and inspiring others," she says. "Notable figures are H.E. Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, UAE Minister of State for Advanced Technology, and Deemah AlYahya, the first Saudi woman to lead an international organization- both are paving the way for future female leaders in tech. Countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia are also actively supporting female entrepreneurs, with policies and Vision 2030 initiatives designed to boost female participation in tech industries However, challenges remain, including limited access to venture capital, lack of mentorship, and cultural expectations. There are fewer women in the startup ecosystem, highlighting the need for increased investment in programs supporting female participation and success. We need more role models —both female entrepreneurs and investors— since women tend to invest more in female-led businesses. Importantly, startups with women in leadership perform better. A McKinsey report found companies with more women in decision-making roles were 21% more likely to have above-average profitability, demonstrating that diverse leadership leads to stronger business outcomes. It's clear: having more women in leadership is not only a matter of equality but also sound commercial strategy."

When asked what can be done to ensure more girls and women partake in STEM-related fields and companies, Evans circles back to her point about having strong role models. "By showcasing more incredible women in STEM as role models and community heroes, we can inspire the next generation to see themselves in these fields," Evans continues. "It's essential that we amplify their stories — whether through media, school events, or public speaking engagements. When girls see female scientists, engineers, and innovators leading the way, it helps break down stereotypes and boosts their confidence. We also need to normalize the idea that women belong in these spaces, from the classroom to the boardroom. Creating these role models, sharing their achievements, and celebrating their impact can make STEM more accessible and appealing to young girls. By positioning these women as heroes in our communities, we show that they are not only succeeding but shaping the future, proving that STEM careers are both transformative and achievable for everyone, regardless of gender. This isn't a "female" problem, it's a societal failure. We need fathers, brothers, male colleagues, male teachers, and any male leader to recognize the value of diversity and actively encourage girls in the same way women do."

Evans' advice -which clearly stems from years of hands-on experience in the STEM field- is in many ways reflective of the type of knowledge Startup Genome promises to share as well. "Our team brings real-world experience to the table, having built and scaled tech companies ourselves," she shares. "For instance, Gary Oliver, the President of our Startup Genome Hypergrowth delivery arm, has an impressive background as the CEO of three Silicon Valley companies and executive chairman of two others. Gary's leadership led to a US$1 billion exit at Remedy, and at Visa he was responsible for the company's IT strategy and initiatives. Earlier in his career, Gary held sales, marketing, and executive roles at IBM including responsibility for IBM's multi-billion dollar Data Management SW revenue. As such, we are proud to have a network of advisors from some of the most successful tech companies in the world, all eager to share their knowledge with our portfolio companies."

Indeed, it is with this mindset that Evans and her team at Startup Genome now gear up for 2025. "We're rapidly expanding in the region, and I'm thrilled to be building my team across various cities in the GCC," Evans says. "For starters, we have just launched the inaugural G20 pilot of the APEXE Nations Report. APEXE, which stands for 'Aptitudes and Policies for Exponential Entrepreneurship,' offers a pioneering data-driven framework designed to help countries measure their startup ecosystem potential and effectiveness. The rankings are driven by an innovative set of factors which determine the degree a country has translated its potential into exponential entrepreneurship. We also have some other exciting announcements lined up for 2025, so stay tuned!"

Samantha Evans, Managing Director - MENA at Startup Genome, shares the top three things startups must absolutely avoid to ensure they don't fail fast

Understand and Adapt to Global Markets "Expanding internationally requires a deep understanding of the markets you're entering. What works in one region may not work in another, so it's essential to research the cultural, regulatory, and market dynamics of each new country. Build localized versions of your product or service where necessary and tailor your approach to meet the unique needs of each market. One of the biggest mistakes startups make when expanding globally is assuming that the same strategies and products that work locally will work universally. Failing to account for local cultures, buying habits, and regulations can result in product misalignment, missed opportunities, and market failure. Never underestimate the power of cultural intelligence."

Scaling Too Quickly Without Sufficient Resources "It's easy to get caught up in the excitement of rapid global growth, but scaling too quickly without a solid foundation can lead to operational inefficiencies and resource strain. Startups must balance ambition with caution — ensure you have the financial, operational, and human resources to support growth in multiple markets simultaneously. Rushing into too many regions without readiness can result in failure due to lack of focus, overwhelmed teams, and mismanaged expansion."

Build a Strong International Team "As you scale globally, ensure you have the right team in place, including local talent who understands the nuances of each market. This can significantly reduce risks and improve the effectiveness of your global expansion. Cultivate a diverse, cross-functional team that brings expertise in international business, local regulations, and cultural dynamics."