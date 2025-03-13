Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On the night of March 10, 2025, less than 24 hours after having guided his country to a historic ICC Champions Trophy win, India's national cricket team member KL Rahul walked into Dubai-based financial services provider Al Fardan Exchange's headquarters for a special Iftar event hosted by the company's CEO Hasan Fardan Al Fardan.

Indeed, it was his unbeaten quickfire 34 runs just the previous evening at the Dubai Cricket Stadium -the third highest batting score of the Indian innings during the finals- that ended India's 12-year-long wait to win this particular cricketing tournament. The ardent fans who had tuned in to watch, or attended, the match would have seen the exuberant displays of emotions from all the players following the win. But back at Al Fardan Exchange, Rahul's aura is quiet and composed- a jarring contrast not just to the on-field celebrations, but also the loud and incessant camera clicks and sea of palpably excited people that followed his every move as soon as he arrived at the firm's main office.

"We're very happy with what we achieved last night, but it's still sinking in," Rahul told the room, teeming with journalists, camera crew and fans. "Firstly, I need some sleep and rest, and then probably in a couple of days time when we think back about what we've been able to do, it will certainly be something that gives me immense satisfaction and pride. Obviously none of this was possible without the support and blessings of a billion people. We all know how much Indians love cricket, and how obsessed we are with winning big tournaments. So we're very happy that we could do it. This is our second big [ICC] tournament that we've won, so it gives us as cricketers a lot of joy and I'm sure it gives all Indians a lot of joy too… I see a lot of familiar Indian faces here [in the room] as well!"

KL Rahul at Dubai Cricket Stadium following India's win at the ICC Champions Trophy finals. Image Source: ICC/Getty Images

As a homegrown Emirati business, Al Fardan Exchange has remained committed to its mission to bridge cultures and connect with the passions of its diverse clientele, hence solidifying its role as a trusted financial partner and a champion of community-driven initiatives. As such, this special Iftar event aligned with the company's endeavors to better connect with the UAE's Indian diaspora, who make up a whopping 37.97% of the UAE's population.

This ever-increasing faction of the country also accounts for a significant percentage of its booming entrepreneurial ecosystem. A 2023 report from Dubai Chambers showed that 30% of Dubai's startups are owned by Indians. In July 2024, UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri noted that the landmark Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement that was signed between the UAE and India had not only helped drive bilateral trade growth by 16.41% since 2022, but also strengthened collaboration to promote startups through exchange of best practices between accelerators, incubators, and other such ecosystem stakeholders.

Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO of Al Fardan Exchange, and KL Rahul. Image source: Al Fardan Exchange

So when Entrepreneur Middle East got the opportunity to speak with Rahul, we asked him what a lot of startup founders and entrepreneurs might want to know from a world-class champion: what does it take to overcome the loneliness and self doubt that often comes with following one's passion?

"I can only share what I've gone through- obviously these [emotions] are things that athletes go through on a daily basis too," Rahul replied. "But I think what makes it easier for us or what makes days go by quicker and easier is the fact that we're doing something that we love. I was never forced to play cricket. It was always my dream ever since I was a six or seven year old boy. I wanted to play cricket, and there was so much passion…I was ambitious in my aspirations, aims, everything. I gave my entire life to doing this! So every time I find myself in a position where I feel like I am lonely, or I feel anxious or scared or nervous, I go back to remind myself why I am here today. For someone like me, or for a pro athlete -especially in a country like India where thousands of people want to play cricket and achieve what we are doing, or be in a position like ours- feeling lonely or feeling anxious is almost a luxury. Over time I've realized how I can handle it better. I'm not saying I've completely aced it but…you will get lonely, you will get nervous, you will have self doubt; all of that. But I think what works is going back to reminding yourself why you've chosen to do what you're doing. Put your energy into that."

Image Source: ICC/Getty Images

Rahul then went on to note the importance of understanding how expectations -both external and self-imposed- can often create a lot of unfounded self doubt. "As I've grown older and wiser, I've come to realize that the self doubt and anxiety always kicks in when you're listening to the outside noise- you're falling for the traps that the world is setting or your own company or the expectations or all of that," he continued. "And mostly it's your own expectations more than anything else. The noise that you think is outside noise is actually not outside noise at all! No one on the outside cares about what I do, how I play. So you just [need] to block out that noise. Find time. See what helps you switch off when you get into those [negative] zones mentally, and find a way to snap out of it. For me it's doing weights, watching a movie, or going out with a couple of friends to have a meal. Maybe a long walk, if you have that opportunity, or speaking to a family member. These things somehow seem to help me."

KL Rahul and Entrepreneur Middle East's Features Editor Aalia Mehreen Ahmed. Image source: BNC Publishing

And for those wondering if such resilience and grit can only be exhibited when it is innate, Rahul had some words of encouragement to conclude his answer. "This is something you can work on and develop and make it a habit," he assured. "You can achieve such a mindset simply by doing something repetitively and being conscious about what you're doing. If you're conscious of it, and find yourself going there, you need to know what helps you snap out of it. If you do it two times, then the third time you automatically know what to do. And then if you do it 10, 15, 20 times,it becomes a habit. It becomes second nature to you. So yeah, it's practice for everything. For us as athletes, that's all we've ever known. Anything that I want to achieve, I know is through hours and hours of practice and being conscious about what I am doing. So, yes, you or anybody else can achieve that as well."