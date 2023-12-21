Masters Of Change, Episode 5: Salaal Hasan, CEO, Ahya In this episode, Hasan talks at length about how AI and machine learning can help overcome existing limitations of data measurement in the region.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In the latest episode of Masters of Change, a series by Entrepreneur Middle East that delves into the stories and strategies of entrepreneurs steering some of the most inventive companies in the Middle East, we discuss the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in tackling the pressing issue of climate change with Salaal Hasan, CEO of Ahya.

As an AI-powered software provider that helps companies tackle climate change, Ahya aims to strive for equitable economic growth for the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan (MENAP) region by facilitating enterprise sustainability, and the financing of innovative climate action projects.

In this episode, Hasan talks at length about how AI and machine learning can help overcome existing limitations of data measurement in the region, citing data anomaly detection, optimization, analysis, prediction and generative AI as the five branches that can help in this stead.

To discover how AI can help combat climate change, check out the full interview with Hasan above.

