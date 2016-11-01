MENA Sustainability And Social Entrepreneurship In Focus At PepsiCo's AMWAJ 2016 AMWAJ ("waves" in Arabic) focuses on discussing innovations that make a difference to the society, sharing best practices in the social sphere, and finding ways to build "a sustainable future in the MENA region."

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock.com

AMWAJ 2016, a global sustainability and entrepreneurship forum, organized by PepsiCo and Revolve will be held on November 28-29, 2016 in Amman, Jordan, under the patronage of HRH Prince El Hassan bin Talal of Jordan. AMWAJ ("waves" in Arabic) focuses on discussing innovations that make a difference to the society, sharing best practices in the social sphere, and finding ways to build "a sustainable future in the MENA region." With spotlight on socially-responsible use of resources such as water and energy, the event's agenda features talks, workshops, and field trips on topics ranging from youth engagement in sustainability, MENA social entrepreneurship, role of the media in driving sustainability, and others. The forum hosts leaders from private and public sectors, professionals in environmental sustainability, and social entrepreneurs among others.

While the field visits aim to create an awareness of various water projects in the region for registered applicants, PepsiCo and WAMDA are also organizing PepsiCo Social Impact Competition, a social entrepreneurship challenge to award MENA-based startups demonstrating "a positive, quantifiable, and sustainable social impact." Ten finalists picked from the applicants will get a chance to pitch their impact venture before a jury panel at AMWAJ 2016, with prizes totaling to US$20,000 up for grabs for the winning startups. Amman Municipality, Zain Innovation Campus, West Asia - North Africa (WANA) Institute, and others are a few partners for the event.

To be a part of AMWAJ 2016, register before November 15, 2016 through their official website.

Related: Startup Biopipe's Biological Pipes Aim To Promote Sustainable Water Treatment
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Ohana Development Launches AED4.7 Billion Project "Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana"

Scheduled for completion by the second quarter of 2028, it is expected to become a global benchmark in luxury beachfront living.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Side Hustle

She Quit Her Job at Trader Joe's After Starting a Side Hustle With $800 — Then She and Her Brother Grew the Business to $20 Million

Jaime Holm and Matt Hannula teamed up to build a business in an industry that "didn't exist" yet.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

The Final Pitch Dubai Unveils Investor-Judges; Entrepreneurs Can Apply by May 27, 2025

UAE-based and non-UAE based international entrepreneurs looking to pitch their business to the panel of investor-judges can apply by May 27, 2025, on TheFinalPitch.world.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Leadership

The 100: Husein Salem, CEO, Ohana Development

The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Leadership

The 100: Michael Lahyani, Founder and CEO, Property Finder

The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff