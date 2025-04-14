Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the world of beauty and wellness for women, achieving a "flawless" look often brings with it the invisible weight of unrealistically high standards and the ensuing dent it can create on self esteem. So when Amina Bahari and Hadeel Ismail came together to launch UAE-based Stay Flawless Beauty Lounge, they did so with the intention of removing the search for perfection that is often synonymous with the word and replacing it with a more purpose-filled and fluid definition instead. "To us, being flawless is about confidence, self-care, and embracing one's uniqueness," the co-founders say. "It's about feeling comfortable in your own skin, prioritizing your well-being, and recognizing that beauty comes in many forms. At Stay Flawless, we believe that every woman defines her own version of beauty and empowerment, and our role is to support her in that journey—whether through self-care, or simply providing a space where she feels seen, heard, and valued. True flawlessness is not about fitting into a certain beauty standard—it's about authenticity, self-love, and the freedom to express yourself in the way that makes you feel most confident and empowered."

Nestled in Town Square, one of Dubai's newest residential areas, Stay Flawless Beauty Lounge offers a range of beauty treatments for its female customers. "At Stay Flawless, we offer a luxurious head-to-toe experience, specializing in everything from nails, and all kinds of hair services including Curly Styling, and spa-level body treatments," Bahari explains. "From indulgent massages to rejuvenating facials, our services are designed to provide the ultimate self-care experience. We continuously expand our service menu, staying ahead of the latest trends and catering to the evolving needs of our clients. We continuously expand our service menu, staying ahead of the latest trends and catering to the evolving needs of our clients. Our clients—whom we proudly call our 'tribe'—are at the heart of everything we do. We welcome women of all ages, ensuring that every visit to Stay Flawless is an experience of beauty, relaxation, and empowerment. Our target market is women of all ages, backgrounds and ethnicities who desire to nurture their mind, body, skin and soul."

Source: Stay Flawless Beauty Lounge

As such, the beauty lounge's customer base -or "tribe"- has dictated not only some of the more niche services it provides as well. For starters, there's the recently introduced The Flawless Curl Hub—a dedicated space designed to care for and celebrate curly hair. "Recognizing the need for specialized expertise, we spent the past eight months collaborating with global trainers and professionals to bring this service to life," Ismail explains. "What makes us unique is the strong relationship we've built with our tribe. We listen to their needs, ensuring that our services align with their beauty goals, busy lifestyles, and even the demands of motherhood. Every treatment is carefully curated to deliver not just exceptional results, but also a luxurious and relaxing experience, allowing our clients to unwind and feel their absolute best."

But before one can mistake Stay Flawless Beauty Lounge for just another spa or salon, Ismail points out that creating tangible community-oriented connections is at the heart of the brand's values. "Before starting this business, female empowerment to us meant independence, confidence, and the ability to chase one's dreams without limitations," Ismail notes. "It was about women supporting each other, breaking barriers, and making their mark in their respective fields. However, after actively building Stay Flawless and creating a space designed specifically for women, female empowerment has taken on a much deeper meaning. Now, it's not just about individual success—it's about community, connection, and uplifting each other in every way possible. It's about giving women a space where they can prioritize themselves, feel valued, and embrace self-care without guilt. Stay Flawless is more than just a salon—it's an experience."

Amina Bahari and Hadeel Ismail are the co-founders of Stay Flawless Beauty Lounge. Source: Stay Flawless Beauty Lounge

And the co-founding duo have already made some inroads in this regard by breaking beyond the limits of a beauty and wellness brand. "In addition to our core services, we took our commitment to empowerment a step further by launching The Flawless Collective—an initiative that provides a platform for like-minded female entrepreneurs and women-owned businesses," Bahari reveals. "Through this initiative, we offer our space free of charge, allowing women to showcase their brands, connect with new audiences, and grow within a supportive community. By creating these opportunities, we are not just redefining beauty but actively contributing to a culture where women succeed together. Through Stay Flawless, we have seen firsthand how empowerment is not just about what we do for ourselves but also how we support other women. Whether it's through employment, mentorship, or simply providing a space where they can unwind and feel beautiful. True empowerment is collective, and it grows stronger when women come together."

Now, why bring the bustling world of business into the rejuvenating services of a beauty lounge one might wonder. That answer is deeply seeded in the entrepreneurial journeys of the co-founders themselves. You see, prior to launching Stay Flawless, both Bahari and Ismail had been corporate employees with each of them having spent more than a decade working in the pharmaceutical and beauty industries. "Through our previous careers, we both gained invaluable experience in key areas such as delegation, organization, teamwork, accountability, planning, prioritization, and communication—skills that have shaped the way we approach leadership and business today," Ismail says. "Our journey is truly special. We started as university colleagues, became close friends, and eventually became family. At the time, Amina and I had a combined 20 years of experience in chemistry, beauty, legislation, and business. Recognizing a market gap and a promising business opportunity, we made the bold yet calculated decision to embark on this venture together. What made this partnership seamless was our shared values, vision, and deep understanding of each other. We complement one another in a way that allows us to anticipate each other's thoughts and decisions, making our collaboration not only strategic but also natural and fulfilling."

Source: Stay Flawless Beauty Lounge

Having relished the sweet success of realizing their own entrepreneurial dreams, the co-founders thus decided to integrate the concept of community-driven initiatives that support female entrepreneurs and business leaders, while also staying committed to the core mission of Stay Flawless Beauty Lounge. "When customers leave Stay Flawless, we want them to carry more than just a fresh look—we want them to feel confident, valued, and refreshed," Bahari says. "Our goal is to provide a space where women can prioritize self-care, feel heard, and embrace a moment of luxury without guilt. More than beauty, it's about leaving with a sense of empowerment and renewal. Whether they're here for a transformation, to unwind after a long day, or simply to chat, we want them to feel like they've finally found a safe space where people genuinely care. Customer loyalty goes beyond repeat visits—it's about creating a true sense of belonging. At Stay Flawless, we're building more than just a beauty destination; we're cultivating a community, a tribe. Every woman who walks through our doors should leave not just looking incredible, but feeling empowered, refreshed, and ready to take on the world."

In a pleasant intertwining of values, the co-founders' personal business journey, particularly when it came to funding the venture, has also been driven by values that honor community and team building. "So far, we have kept Stay Flawless afloat through a combination of strategic financial planning and calculated risk-taking," Bahari notes. "As co-founders, we believed in our vision so strongly that we were willing to invest in it wholeheartedly—from selecting the perfect location to curating a suite of services that truly cater to our clients' needs. One of the most challenging aspects of our journey has been finding the right balance between growth and maintaining a team of carefully selected, highly skilled professionals. Slowing down to ensure that we build a strong, capable team without compromising on quality has required patience and dedication. What we have learned along the way is that resilience, adaptability, and a strong support system are key to navigating the entrepreneurial journey. Our commitment to continuous growth allows us to transform every challenge into an opportunity, ensuring that Stay Flawless continues to evolve and thrive."

Driven by this sense of purpose, Bahari and Ismail are now gearing up for what promises to be a bright year ahead. "Our long-term vision for Stay Flawless is to establish a beauty academy that not only nurtures talent but also helps elevate industry standards," Ismail declares. "We want to contribute to the growth of the beauty sector by providing high-quality education, hands-on training, and a platform for aspiring professionals to develop their skills with excellence. For 2025, our immediate goal is to continue expanding our brand. And of course, stay tuned for Flawless 2—our second branch is coming soon! We're excited to bring the Stay Flawless experience to more women and further build our Tribe."