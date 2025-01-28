Sharjah Announces New Creative Quarter to Attract Talent in Fashion, Jewellery, Design, and Handicrafts Headquartered in Sharjah's University City, the SCQ may expand its presence to other regions within the emirate.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree establishing and organizing the Sharjah Creative Quarter (SCQ).

The decree establishes the SCQ as a dedicated hub for innovation and creativity, equipped with legal authority and financial and administrative independence to fulfill its objectives. Fully owned by the Sharjah government, the SCQ aims to support creative industries and talents across various design fields.

Headquartered in University City, Sharjah, the SCQ may expand its presence to other regions within the emirate upon the Ruler's directive. It will also oversee and collaborate with designated government and private entities, as assigned by the Head of SCQ.

Among the key objectives set by the SCQ is to create a hub for talents and professionals in fashion, jewelry, product design, and handicrafts; attract leading regional brands and promote modern design practices; and to provide manufacturing spaces and cultural hubs to support creatives and engage visitors. The SCQ will also showcase and celebrate innovative design brands and contemporary fashion in the region.

The SCQ will thus partner with local, regional, and international organizations in the design sector, and offer facilities and services to attract prominent brands and foster design innovation. It will also develop joint programs among entities under its scope, engage designers, artisans, and manufacturers in relevant fields, and seek technical and administrative assistance from specialized local authorities. Furthermore, the SCQ will organize and participate in exhibitions, workshops, and events, form contracts, agreements, and partnerships with relevant institutions, subject to approval, and also establish committees or task forces to assist in achieving its objectives.

The SCQ will operate under the leadership of a Head, appointed by Emiri Decree. Daily operations will be managed by a Director, appointed by the Head, with sufficient staff support. The Director's responsibilities will be defined by the Head.

The decree also covers financial resources, fee exemptions, executive decisions, and implementation procedures.

Related:

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Public and Private Sector in the UAE to Get at least 12 Public Holidays in 2025

Next break expected at end of Ramadan in March.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Science & Technology

Google Hires Longtime Car Exec to Head Up Its Driverless Car Division

John Krafcik has previously worked at Ford, Hyundai and online car sales company TrueCar.

By Catherine Clifford
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growth Strategies

Alabbar Once Removed All Job Titles at Emaar. Did it Work?

"When you reach the end of this email, you will notice something different. I have no job title. And from this moment onwards, nor do you," Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar wrote in an email to all Emaar staff.

By Anil Bhoyrul
Side Hustle

'$220,000 in 3 Months': These Friends — One a Former Apple Engineer — Started a Side Hustle By Revamping an 'Unruly, Ugly' Product in Their Garage

Cristina Ashbaugh and Kelly McGee launched Yardsale to solve a common but often overlooked problem.

By Amanda Breen
Growth Strategies

Steering Success For A New Era: The Project Management Office At Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund

It is time to reflect on where the science and art of project management stands as a means for navigating complex projects in the ever-changing dynamics of the global economy.

By Areej Naqshbandi