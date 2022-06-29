Get All Access for $5/mo

Sheikh Hamdan Launches Dubai Global Initiative To Bolster Dubai's Standing As A Global Business Hub As an initiative aimed at further enhancing the Emirate's position as one of the best business hubs globally, Dubai Global aims to attract investment, talent, and new business to Dubai, while also supporting Dubai-based companies to explore opportunities in international markets.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Middle East

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has launched Dubai Global, an initiative to establish 50 integrated commercial representative offices for Dubai in five continents worldwide in the next few years.

"Our goal is to globalize our national companies, attract global investments, and add new markets to our global business lines," H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said, in a statement. "We will double our economy over the next few years, establish the best business environment in the world, and be No. 1 in quality of life."

The network of 50 commercial representative offices will operate as part of Dubai Chambers and in partnership with several government and semi-government entities in Dubai.

The offices will offer specialized services, such as market research, including detailed information about each market and its working mechanisms, and the legislative and procedural aspects to guide companies in their decisions.

As part of the initiative, Dubai-based companies will also receive logistical support to expand their operations in more than 30 prominent markets.

