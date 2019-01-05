Social Entrepreneur Leila Janah On Making A Real Difference And Scaling As A Social Enterprise

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Among more than 100 speakers featured at the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SharjahEF) 2018 was Leila Janah, founder and CEO of Samasource and LXMI- two companies that use cutting-edge social enterprise models in technology and luxury skincare to go beyond charity and employ low-income people around the world.

Janah, who lives between San Francisco and New York City and received a BA from Harvard, was the subject of a cover story in Entrepreneur, US edition. Janah is also a Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum, a former Director of CARE USA, a 2012 TechFellow, recipient of the inaugural Club de Madrid Young Leadership Award, and the youngest person to win a Heinz Award in 2014. In a chat with Entrepreneur Middle East, Janah discusses establishing (and scaling) as a social enterprise and the key to getting media coverage as a startup, plus her tips to MENA social entrepreneurs for 2019.

Organized by Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center, Sheraa, the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SharjahEF) 2018 gathered more than 3,000 attendees consisting of youth, entrepreneurs, government partners, investors and industry veterans. The two-day event featured more than 100 prominent local, regional and international speakers.

