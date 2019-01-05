Social Entrepreneur Leila Janah On Making A Real Difference And Scaling As A Social Enterprise

On the sidelines of Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2018, Leila Janah, founder and CEO of Samasource and LXMI, shares her tips and insights for social entrepreneurs.

By
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Among more than 100 speakers featured at the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SharjahEF) 2018 was Leila Janah, founder and CEO of Samasource and LXMI- two companies that use cutting-edge social enterprise models in technology and luxury skincare to go beyond charity and employ low-income people around the world.

Janah, who lives between San Francisco and New York City and received a BA from Harvard, was the subject of a cover story in Entrepreneur, US edition. Janah is also a Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum, a former Director of CARE USA, a 2012 TechFellow, recipient of the inaugural Club de Madrid Young Leadership Award, and the youngest person to win a Heinz Award in 2014. In a chat with Entrepreneur Middle East, Janah discusses establishing (and scaling) as a social enterprise and the key to getting media coverage as a startup, plus her tips to MENA social entrepreneurs for 2019.

Organized by Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center, Sheraa, the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SharjahEF) 2018 gathered more than 3,000 attendees consisting of youth, entrepreneurs, government partners, investors and industry veterans. The two-day event featured more than 100 prominent local, regional and international speakers.

Related: Mumzworld's Mona Ataya On Overcoming Self-Doubt And Building A Successful Enterprise

Latest

Productivity

60 Second Business Tip: How to Stop Getting Ghosted

Business development consultant Terry Rice shares simple ways to win deals.

Watch now
Business News

This Entrepreneur Created an Index to Help You Measure The True Value of The Real Estate Market

The CEO of Empowered Investor sits down with Jessica Abo to discuss the Hartman Comparison Index and his predictions for 2023.

Watch now
Growing a Business

David "Rev" Ciancio on How To Master Restaurant Marketing

Marketing Expert David "Rev" Ciancio discusses the importance of publishing honest social media video content, simple branding strategies, and creating a new type of restaurant conference that actually helps you grow your business.

Watch now
Living

How to Achieve Superhuman Levels of Focus with Nutritional Psychology

Could poor nutrition be the reason for a lack of focus?

Watch now
Thought Leaders

3 New Ways to Develop Laser-Like Focus

To boost focus in the face of distractions, you need a new approach to success.

Watch now
Productivity

60 Second Business Tips: Three Ways to Boost Your Productivity

Business development consultant Terry Rice shares simple ways to get more done.

Watch now
Growth Strategies

Future Foresight: Phoenix Group Co-Founder Bijan Alizadeh On Why He Continues To Look At The Crypto Space With Realistic Optimism

"We used to see Miami and Singapore as the main hubs for crypto entrepreneurship, but I strongly believe that the UAE is the third crypto hub of the world."

Watch now
Growing a Business

Ryan Peters of Peters Pasta on Making Content Creation into a Business

Interview with content creator and Peters Pasta founder Ryan Peters about going viral on TikTok, transitioning to full-time content creation, and picking the right brand partners for collaboration.

Watch now
Employee Experience & Recruiting

How This Entrepreneur Went From Broke to $2.3 Million in Sales

He used the '3 E Method' to turn around a failing business in a few short months.

Watch now
Leadership

Chef Joe Isidori of Arthur & Sons NY Italian on Finding Your Authentic Voice

Interview with restaurateur Joe Isidori about opening Arthur & Sons NY Italian, modern restaurant culture, and leveraging social media as a wellness tool.

Watch now
Growing a Business

The No.1 Most Bankable Skill You Must Have to Succeed in 2023

If you don't foster this skill, you'll fall behind the pack financially and professionally in 2023.

Watch now
Leadership

We Need to Talk About This Forgotten Human Skill to Win at Sales

The founder of Make Money Your Honey is teaching people the skills they need to close future deals and she's starting with having face-to-face conversations.

Watch now
Money & Finance

This Web3 Data Warehouse Wants to Bring Big Data Analytics to the Blockchain

The co-founder and CEO of Space and Time talks about his company and why blockchains matter.

Watch now
Science & Technology

Kabbage from American Express CMO Brett Sussman on Supporting Small Businesses with TikTok

Interview with Brett Sussman of Kabbage from American Express about helping small businesses with a new TikTok collaboration, branding and marketing online, and the future of shopping on social media.

Watch now
Living

Working Moms — Especially New Ones — Are Struggling. This Company Created One Less Thing to Worry About.

The founder of Ceres Chill shares how her company is helping moms in their baby-feeding journeys.

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch
    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.

  • That Will Never Work
    How many times have you been told “that will never work”? Probably not as often as Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph. The veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur provides a healthy dose of humor, and actionable advice that will benefit founders - and would-be founders - at every stage of their business journey.

  • Restaurant Influencers
    Every week host and restaurant owner Shawn P. Walchef talks with leaders in restaurant and hospitality about their secrets to finding success with customers and growing a brand online.

  • Jessica Abo
    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.

  • Going Public
    An original series streaming weekly where you can Click-to-Invest while you watch. THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision.

  • How Brands Are Born
    How Brands Are Born with Kristen Aldridge features the origin stories behind the world’s most impactful brands.