Startup Spotlight: UAE-Based Hoopla Is Helping Parents Address Their Children's Mental Health Worries Proactively Offering science-backed sensory tools and activities that can ease anxiety, build emotional skills, and strengthen parent-child bonds, Hoopla offers a five-minute wellness routine for children aged three to eight years-old.

Hoopla
Jacqueline Perrottet is the founder of Hoopla

This article is part of an ongoing series covering startups that have been a part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) accelerator program.

In 2023, the American Psychological Association (APA) released a report wherein it declared that "children's and youth's mental health are of growing concern." The same APA report, which primarily analyzes how climate change is deeply linked to the mental wellbeing of youngsters today, highlights that there are a myriad of other issues -such as the coronavirus pandemic, flagrant racism and xenophobia, broken healthcare systems, family set-up, and more- that are worsening children's mental health outcomes. Jacqueline Perrottet founded Hoopla, a UAE-born mental wellness app for parents and children focused on prevention and early intervention, as a means to tackle this problem head-on.

"There's a lack of accessible and affordable tools for children's mental wellness and a growing disconnect between parents and children," Perrottet laments. "With one in five children globally facing undiagnosed mental health conditions [as per a study by the UK's National Health Service Digital], we realized that well over 220 million families are left searching for effective tools. As a mother to two young children, coupled with my personal experience with anxiety and the rapidly growing rates of mental health conditions in younger generations, I was inspired to create Hoopla."

Source: Hoopla

Offering science-backed sensory tools and activities -such as breathing techniques, mindfulness, and problem-solving games- that can ease anxiety, build emotional skills, and strengthen parent-child bonds, Hoopla offers a five-minute wellness routine for children aged three to eight years-old

"Hoopla transforms smartphones into tools for emotional wellness and family connection," Perrottet says. "Our app encourages joint parent-child engagement, blending screen time with meaningful connection and offline play. Our unique multi-sensory approach and emphasis on building lifelong emotional skills differentiate us in the market, ensuring technology enhances, rather than replaces, real-world interactions. Developed with healthcare professionals, Hoopla turns everyday challenges -like bedtime struggles, tantrums, or lack of confidence- into opportunities for growth and connection.

Jacqueline Perrottet is the founder of Hoopla. Source: Hoopla

Incorporated in March 2023, Hoopla launched its subscriptions globally in July 2024. "We are proudly based in Dubai, which offers a vibrant startup ecosystem with a diverse community and access to global markets," Perrottet adds. "While limited funding for early-stage startups has been a challenge, the supportive entrepreneurial environment and strategic location provide significant advantages for Hoopla's growth." One such advantageous ecosystem that has aided Hoopla in its journey is the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator Program. "We chose the MBRIF program for its mentorship and extensive network, aligning with our mission to make mental wellness tools accessible to families," Perrottet says. "It also offers opportunities to form partnerships that can help scale our impact both locally and globally."

Indeed, Perrottet's immediate point of focus now is on optimizing her product and building up Hoopla's user base. "We currently have over 900 organic registered users and a network of global healthcare providers," she shares. "We have a dedicated team of seven across development, marketing, partnerships, and psychology, and work with a group of freelancers for content creation. Hoopla operates on a subscription-based model, offering families monthly and annual subscriptions. We are also exploring partnerships with schools and healthcare providers and collaborations for licensed content and professional courses. Our growth strategy includes securing partnerships with schools and healthcare professionals, enhancing app features, and exploring new revenue opportunities like in-app purchases and educational courses. As awareness of children's mental health rises worldwide, Hoopla is positioned to become a leading platform for early intervention in family wellness."

And as the founder and CEO remains laser focused on her mission, Perrottet reiterates that while digital tools are at the forefront of Hoopla's offerings, the ultimate long-term goal is to create meaningful human bonds. "Yes, we use technology to deliver affordable, science-backed sensory experiences that promote children's mental wellness, and yet, our focus is always on strengthening human connection," Perrottet declares. "Our activities begin with brief digital engagement but seamlessly transition to offline play and family bonding, ensuring that technology serves as a bridge to strengthen real-world connections!"

