This article is part of an ongoing series covering startups that have been a part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) accelerator program.

When British mathematician Clive Humby coined the phrase "data is the new oil" in 2006, it became more than just a prophecy on how pivotal data would become to the modern business world. Indeed, in 2024, it wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that data is central to the operations of nearly all businesses, no matter how big or small. But what if the earth as we know it ultimately gets too finite to store such data? Well, UAE-based Madari Space has just the solution for it: data centers in space; to be precise, in low earth orbit (LEO), which is the region closest to the Earth's surface. "The inspiration for this journey came from witnessing the growing reliance on data in every industry and recognizing how space could be leveraged to enhance those capabilities," says Shareef Al Romaithi, founder and CEO of Madari Space. "We saw an opportunity to not only improve space infrastructure, but also drive technological advancements that could impact life on Earth, from environmental monitoring to global connectivity. Our vision is to bridge the gap between Earth and space, unlocking new possibilities for future generations."

Nestled in the heart of Abu Dhabi's tech hub Masdar City, Madari Space thus aims to address two persisting issues that come with Earth-based data centers: that they're energy intensive, and that they negatively impact the environment. In fact, as per statistics shared by the startup's team, data centers account for 10% of global energy consumption and 4% of greenhouse gas emissions. By leveraging the infinite expanse of space, Madari Space believes both issues can be negated at once. "The main problem we are addressing is the challenge of efficiently and sustainably storing and processing vast amounts of data in space," Al Romaithi elaborates. "As space exploration and satellite missions expand, traditional Earth-based data centers face limitations in terms of latency, security, real-time data processing, and environmental sustainability. We aim to revolutionize this by creating energy-efficient edge computing and storage solutions directly in LEO, reducing reliance on terrestrial systems, minimizing carbon footprints, and improving data accessibility, speed, and reliability."

Elaborating on how these space-based centers could change the game for data management, Al Romaithi notes that there are quite a few benefits. "Well, for starters, by offloading data processing from Earth-based systems to space, we help reduce the environmental impact of energy-intensive terrestrial data centers," he reiterates. "Next, by processing data in space, closer to the source, we significantly reduce latency, enabling faster decision-making for time-sensitive applications. Plus, our blockchain-based infrastructure ensures highly secure, decentralized data transmission and storage, safeguarding critical information in a space environment."

Source: Madari Space

Currently in the research and development (R&D) phase, Madari Space is actively developing its own space-based data storage and edge computing solutions. And already, the startup has some very clear goals in mind. For starters, by 2028, it hopes to have launched or prepared for over 8,000 data centers in orbit, and is also eyeing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% by the same year. "At this stage, we have a small but highly skilled team of three engineers, each contributing to the technical innovation and groundwork for our platform," Al Romaithi says. "As a growing startup, we are still in the fundraising stage, focusing on securing the necessary investment to scale our operations and bring our solutions to market. While we are pre-revenue at the moment, our technology has the potential to unlock significant value in industries that rely on real-time data processing and efficient storage. With the increasing demand for space-based infrastructure, we see immense long-term potential as we move R&D to commercialization, positioning Madari Space as a key player in this evolving sector."

Indeed, one way Madari Space hopes to position itself as a pioneer in data management is by providing its services to both corporations as well as governmental organizations. Al Romaithi then shares that his startup's revenue model has already been set up too. "It primarily revolves around two key offerings, the first of which are subscription-based services," he explains. "Using this, clients can subscribe to ongoing data storage and edge computing capabilities, tailored to their specific needs, ensuring continuous access to real-time data processing in space. The second stream of revenue will be through on-demand solutions, which is primarily for clients requiring flexible, short-term or project-specific solutions. With this, we provide scalable, on-demand access to our space-based infrastructure, allowing them to optimize their data operations when they need it most. The dual offering allows us to cater to a broad range of industries, providing both stability and flexibility in managing their data needs."

Shareef Al Romaithi is the founder and CEO of Madari Space. Source: Madari Space

Here, Al Romaithi notes that while it will be necessary for Madari Space to keep pushing the envelope of spacetech and data management, none of it will truly matter until the end-user is satisfied. To ensure that its customers are at the forefront of the startup's offerings, the founder has come up with a three-pronged approach. "The first is tailored solutions, wherein we plan to offer customized services that align with specific needs of our clients, whether through subscription-based plans or on-demand solutions," he reiterates. "By listening to our customers, we ensure they receive personalized value. The second point of consideration is customer collaboration. In this, we plan to engage with our customers in the development process, seeking feedback and fostering collaborative partnerships to ensure our solutions truly address their challenges and goals. The third and final aspect is that of transparent communication. Despite our focus on high-tech solutions, we prioritize clear, open communication with clients to build trust and long-lasting relationships. We are committed to ensuring they understand how our technology directly benefits their operations."

In Madari Space's endeavors to incorporate important feedback, the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator program has played quite the role. "Our solutions are designed to address the growing need for faster, more secure, and sustainable data processing, and this requires us to constantly evolve and refine our approach to meet industry demands," Al Romaithi says. "As such, we chose the MBRIF program for its strong focus on innovation and the access it provides to a network of industry experts, investors, and strategic resources, all of which are critical to scaling Madari Space."

As Al Romaithi and his team remain upbeat about what is yet to come, the founder adds that being located in the highly innovative capital city of the UAE is just the added push they need for the road ahead. "The city's strong emphasis on innovation and its status as a global tech hub have provided access to key resources including government support, network opportunities, and forward-thinking investors," Al Romaithi says. "In fact, the UAE's strategic location has also enabled us to connect with global partners and position Madari Space for international growth. Despite the challenges we've faced so far, the UAE's dynamic environment has been instrumental in driving our progress and setting the stage for future success!"

