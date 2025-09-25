Strengthening Business Relationships: ADVSell's Journey to Reshape Supplier-Retailer Collaboration in the Gulf Region

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Dubai, ADVSell has steadily positioned itself as a trusted partner for businesses in the Middle East and North Africa looking to strengthen their supplier–retailer relationships. The company specializes in measuring and improving business-to-business engagement through surveys, insights, and solutions tailored for industries such as Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), retail, insurance, and luxury.

For founder and CEO Jean-Marc Gilg, the mission has always been clear. "At ADVSell, we help companies work better together. Numbers can tell you how much you are selling, but they don't reveal the health of the partnership driving that growth," he said. This philosophy underpins the company's unique approach to business relationships.

ADVSell's work begins with carefully designed surveys and interviews. These measure competencies across multiple areas, ranging from supply chain efficiency to in-store execution, corporate reputation, sustainability practices, and e-commerce capabilities. While financial KPIs are essential, these insights complement them by offering a more holistic view of how suppliers and retailers perceive and engage with each other.

"The purpose is not just to rank businesses," Gilg explained. "It's about identifying strengths and opportunities, and giving both sides the tools to make their collaboration more effective." The surveys are conducted anonymously, which allows participants to speak openly about what is and is not working. This transparency is particularly important in markets where open feedback may be less customary.

Originally, ADVSell focused on annual reports for global FMCG companies operating in the region. However, the business quickly expanded its offerings. Clients often wanted to act on the insights they received, and this need led to the creation of ADVSell's solutions department. Here, companies are offered software tools and data-driven platforms to support their transformation. These tools cover everything from negotiation and in-store execution to sales capability and collaboration platforms designed for both suppliers and retailers.

"Too often, businesses get a report and are left wondering what comes next," said Gilg. "That's why we created solutions that allow clients to activate insights right away, with tools that help them take measurable steps forward."

One of ADVSell's differentiators is its adaptability across industries. While FMCG remains a core focus, the company has expanded to work with insurers, luxury brands, and retailers. In each case, the methodology is the same: provide a continuous scorecard of the partnership and help both sides align their objectives.

These insights go far beyond transactional data. For instance, ADVSell helps clients understand whether their teams are meeting with partners frequently enough, whether senior leadership engagement is aligned, and whether sustainability commitments are being met. "It's about moving from tactical discussions, like margins and prices, to strategic alignment on shared goals," Gilg noted.

Looking ahead, ADVSell is leveraging AI to deliver faster, richer insights. Where processing surveys once took months, today the company can deliver results in weeks. AI-driven transcription, translation, and data analysis allow for more interviews and deeper qualitative insights. This technology also enables benchmarking against global best practices, helping businesses in the region adopt strategies proven to work elsewhere.

Another key development is the move from annual to quarterly reviews. "We are shifting towards continuous information," Gilg explained. "This gives clients real-time visibility into how relationships evolve and the ability to adjust course quickly."

With nearly 25 years of experience in the region, Gilg emphasizes that business in the Middle East is built on trust and long-term collaboration. ADVSell reflects this principle by enabling clients to identify not only where they stand today but also how to build stronger, more resilient relationships in the future.

Ultimately, ADVSell's value lies in its ability to bridge the gap between numbers and relationships. By combining surveys, insights, and AI-driven tools, the company empowers businesses to grow sustainably, reduce inefficiencies, and create stronger supply chain partnerships.

Gilg said, "If companies can work better together, they can grow the pie for everyone. That's the value we aim to deliver, helping turn relationships into engines for growth."