Succeeding in the Gulf: Ahmed Aldossary on Strategy, Trust, and Choosing GCC Local Partners

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For decades, the Gulf has attracted global entrepreneurs with its reputation as a hub of substantial capital. From Riyadh to Abu Dhabi, Doha to Kuwait City, the region's sovereign wealth funds and family offices oversee vast financial resources. However, despite this impressive landscape, many foreign firms find that securing investment can be a lengthy and challenging process.

Ahmed Aldossary, CEO and Founder of GCS Consulting, has seen it time and time again. "Many entrepreneurs arrive expecting the same approach that works in places like New York, Frankfurt, or Silicon Valley. But they often find the experience challenging, as the Gulf operates with its own distinct cultural, strategic, and economic dynamics," he says.

The biggest mistake, Aldossary argues, is treating Gulf investors as passive check-writers. "Investors here don't want to just fund your company and watch from afar. They want to see real value brought back to the region," he explains. That means more than promises on a deck. It means technology, knowledge, and operations planted here in the Gulf. Without that commitment, even the best ideas stall.

But misalignment is only part of the problem. Another trap foreign founders can fall into, according to Aldossary, is choosing the wrong partner. Too often, they pay hefty fees to so-called consultants without real leverage. "Some firms take a broad approach to introductions, often connecting people without fully aligning interests or investment focus," Aldossary explains. "For example, a healthcare startup might be introduced to a family office primarily focused on real estate. While well-intentioned, this lack of strategic filtering can lead to missed opportunities and unnecessary strain on founders' time, resources, and credibility."

Aldossary believes the industry needs honesty. "The market has become increasingly fragmented due to the influence of certain players," he says. "Founders tend to work with people who don't know the region, don't understand investor strategies, and just charge fees for endless meetings. No filtering, no alignment, no results. That's why so many fail."

GCS Consulting was built to cut through that noise. "We don't let clients waste years chasing shadows. If a deal won't work here, we stop it before they burn resources. If it can work, we restructure it, align it with Gulf priorities, and build a roadmap investors will say yes to," Aldossary explains.

That clarity comes from GCS's unique positioning. Aldossary himself is U.S.-educated, with years of experience in Silicon Valley, but deeply rooted in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf. "We understand both worlds," he says. "We know how Western founders think about scaling. And we know how Gulf investors think about national priorities, legacy wealth, and the vision for the future."

That vision is central. The Gulf is not looking for quick returns; it's building for generational impact. "The GCC wants technology transfer, knowledge, and local capacity. We want to be self-sustaining. If you are just here to take money and grow abroad, you will most likely fail. But if you commit to opening operations here, building local presence, and letting the region reap the benefits alongside you, then investors will back you," Aldossary says.

Beyond raising capital, GCS supports clients across the investment lifecycle, including mergers and acquisitions. "If we help you raise money, we are also positioned to help you exit. That continuity builds trust with investors. We are not just introducers, we are long-term partners," Aldossary explains.

For him, success in the Gulf is not about flashy pitch decks. It is about respect, alignment, and trust. "If you only want to take money out, you won't get far. But if you are ready to add value back, we can build a case investors will support," he says.

With offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, GCS Consulting has established itself as a trusted bridge between global founders and Gulf capital. Its philosophy is rooted in honesty and mutual benefit. "The Gulf is selective about its partnerships. Founders who understand its priorities are the ones who succeed," Aldossary states.