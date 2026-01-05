Alsukhan is committed to making flexible payments accessible, fair and responsible — ensuring that innovation in consumer finance leads to better outcomes for everyday people.

Abdulmajeed Alsukhan is a defining figure in the Middle East's fintech revolution, best known for co-founding Tamara, one of the region's fastest-growing payment and shopping platforms. As CEO, he has led Tamara from startup to scale-up in record time, reshaping how millions of consumers purchase, pay and access credit.

Alsukhan identified early the opportunity to introduce smarter, more flexible payment solutions across the GCC — particularly those built with transparency, trust and local financial norms in mind. Under his leadership, Tamara pioneered a modern "buy now, pay later" model tailored to regional markets, empowering consumers with greater control over spending while helping retailers boost conversion and customer loyalty.

His entrepreneurial journey prior to Tamara gave him valuable insight into the digital economy. Having worked on technology-driven ventures in logistics and e-commerce, he developed a deep understanding of consumer behaviour, digital growth and the infrastructure needed to support a thriving online marketplace. These experiences shaped his ability to build a payments platform that integrates seamlessly with modern retail needs.

Today, Tamara is recognized as one of the most influential fintech brands in the Gulf, partnering with thousands of merchants and serving a rapidly expanding user base. Under Alsukhan's guidance, the firm has secured major investment and achieved unicorn status — a milestone that underscores his strategic leadership and the market's confidence in his vision.

Beyond commercial success, Alsukhan is a vocal advocate for financial inclusion. He is committed to making flexible payments accessible, fair and responsible — ensuring that innovation in consumer finance leads to better outcomes for everyday people.