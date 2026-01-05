The 100: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Co-Founder and CEO, Tamara Alsukhan is committed to making flexible payments accessible, fair and responsible — ensuring that innovation in consumer finance leads to better outcomes for everyday people.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East
Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Co-Founder and CEO, Tamara

Abdulmajeed Alsukhan is a defining figure in the Middle East's fintech revolution, best known for co-founding Tamara, one of the region's fastest-growing payment and shopping platforms. As CEO, he has led Tamara from startup to scale-up in record time, reshaping how millions of consumers purchase, pay and access credit.

Alsukhan identified early the opportunity to introduce smarter, more flexible payment solutions across the GCC — particularly those built with transparency, trust and local financial norms in mind. Under his leadership, Tamara pioneered a modern "buy now, pay later" model tailored to regional markets, empowering consumers with greater control over spending while helping retailers boost conversion and customer loyalty.

His entrepreneurial journey prior to Tamara gave him valuable insight into the digital economy. Having worked on technology-driven ventures in logistics and e-commerce, he developed a deep understanding of consumer behaviour, digital growth and the infrastructure needed to support a thriving online marketplace. These experiences shaped his ability to build a payments platform that integrates seamlessly with modern retail needs.

Today, Tamara is recognized as one of the most influential fintech brands in the Gulf, partnering with thousands of merchants and serving a rapidly expanding user base. Under Alsukhan's guidance, the firm has secured major investment and achieved unicorn status — a milestone that underscores his strategic leadership and the market's confidence in his vision.

Beyond commercial success, Alsukhan is a vocal advocate for financial inclusion. He is committed to making flexible payments accessible, fair and responsible — ensuring that innovation in consumer finance leads to better outcomes for everyday people.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff