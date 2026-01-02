Forward-looking, globally minded, and people-focused, Adeeb Ahamed represents the new generation of business leadership in the GCC—combining innovation with impact.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Adeeb Ahamed is a driving force in the global payments and remittance industry, recognized for modernising financial services and expanding access for millions of people across international markets. As Managing Director of LuLu Financial Holdings, he has led the transformation of LuLu Exchange from a regional currency-exchange business into a globally active financial services group. His leadership has championed innovation in cross-border payments, digital remittances and wage-protection services, helping set new standards for transparency, convenience and security.

Ahamed's career is defined by a strong focus on financial inclusion. He has consistently advocated for solutions that empower expatriates, migrant workers and underserved communities — ensuring that everyday financial needs are met through reliable, technology-driven platforms. Under his guidance, the business has grown its footprint internationally, building trusted connections between migrant communities and their families around the world.

Beyond the financial sector, Ahamed has demonstrated a strong entrepreneurial instinct through strategic diversification. He has played a key role in developing investments across hospitality and other consumer-facing sectors, reflecting his long-term vision for sustainable growth and economic development. His work has helped create employment, drive tourism and contribute to the region's broader commercial landscape.

A respected voice in corporate leadership, Ahamed is active in industry forums and economic councils, contributing to regional dialogue on digital transformation and responsible business. His commitment to social responsibility is also widely recognized, with a track record of supporting initiatives in education, community development and humanitarian programming. Forward-looking, globally minded and people-focused, Adeeb Ahamed represents the new generation of business leadership in the GCC — combining innovation with impact.