The 100: Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, LuLu Financial Holdings Forward-looking, globally minded, and people-focused, Adeeb Ahamed represents the new generation of business leadership in the GCC—combining innovation with impact.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East
Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of LuLu Financial Holdings

Adeeb Ahamed is a driving force in the global payments and remittance industry, recognized for modernising financial services and expanding access for millions of people across international markets. As Managing Director of LuLu Financial Holdings, he has led the transformation of LuLu Exchange from a regional currency-exchange business into a globally active financial services group. His leadership has championed innovation in cross-border payments, digital remittances and wage-protection services, helping set new standards for transparency, convenience and security.

Ahamed's career is defined by a strong focus on financial inclusion. He has consistently advocated for solutions that empower expatriates, migrant workers and underserved communities — ensuring that everyday financial needs are met through reliable, technology-driven platforms. Under his guidance, the business has grown its footprint internationally, building trusted connections between migrant communities and their families around the world.

Beyond the financial sector, Ahamed has demonstrated a strong entrepreneurial instinct through strategic diversification. He has played a key role in developing investments across hospitality and other consumer-facing sectors, reflecting his long-term vision for sustainable growth and economic development. His work has helped create employment, drive tourism and contribute to the region's broader commercial landscape.

A respected voice in corporate leadership, Ahamed is active in industry forums and economic councils, contributing to regional dialogue on digital transformation and responsible business. His commitment to social responsibility is also widely recognized, with a track record of supporting initiatives in education, community development and humanitarian programming. Forward-looking, globally minded and people-focused, Adeeb Ahamed represents the new generation of business leadership in the GCC — combining innovation with impact.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff