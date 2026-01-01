At the core of Ahmed's leadership is a clear mission: to create integrated, sustainable communities that support healthier, happier lives while delivering long-term value for residents, investors, and cities alike.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi is the Group Chief Executive Officer of Arada, leading the UAE-based developer since its launch in 2017 and transforming it into one of the region's most influential real estate and lifestyle platforms. Under his leadership, Arada has built a development portfolio exceeding AED 70 billion, spanning residential, mixed-use, hospitality, wellness, education, retail, and industrial assets.

Arada has sold more than 17,000 homes across nine developments in the UAE, with over 10,000 units delivered, and has established a strong reputation for large-scale, communityled masterplans. The company has also demonstrated financial strength, securing over USD 1 billion in public bond issuances, supported by investment-grade ratings from Fitch and Moody's.

In recent years, Ahmed has overseen Arada's expansion into the luxury and ultra-luxury segments, with landmark projects including Akala, the world's first precision wellness destination, Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah, W Residences Dubai Harbour, and Anantara Sharjah Resort and Residences.

Internationally, Ahmed is spearheading Arada's global growth, with expansions into Australia and, most recently, London, where the company has established a major UK platform through the acquisition of a leading British residential developer and a significant pipeline of urban regeneration projects.

