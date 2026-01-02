Known for his methodical and visionary approach, Bhatia emphasizes creating spaces that stand the test of time and meaningfully contribute to Dubai's built environment, shaping skylines and lifestyles with both purpose and precision

Ajay Bhatia is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of SOL Properties, the Dubai-based real estate development company known for luxury residential, mixed-use, and lifestyle projects across prime UAE locations. He established SOL Properties in 2004 with a clear vision to combine architectural excellence, thoughtful design, and enduring quality — transforming the real estate landscape while enhancing how people live and invest in urban environments.

Bhatia also serves as Chairman of Bhatia General Contracting, the civil contracting arm of the Bhatia Group with roots dating back to 1975. Leveraging this legacy of engineering and construction excellence, he has built a vertically integrated platform that ensures precision, timely delivery, and high standards across all projects.

Under his leadership, SOL Properties has delivered and announced a diverse portfolio — from iconic high-end developments such as Fairmont Residences Solara Tower in Downtown Dubai to wellness-centric communities like SOL LEVANTE and elegant villas in Jumeirah Golf Estates. Bhatia's philosophy centers on integrity, innovation, and quality — blending luxury with liveability and sustainability.

