Ajay Rajendran is a distinguished business leader and visionary entrepreneur whose career spans over three decades across real estate development, construction, and premium international education. As the founder and Chairman of Meraki Group, he has built a multinational, multiproduct enterprise headquartered in the UAE and Singapore, grounded in innovation, craftsmanship, and enduring value creation.

Prior to establishing Meraki Group, Ajay served as Co-Chairman of Sobha Group, where he played a pivotal role in shaping some of Dubai's most iconic real estate developments. His contributions notably include District One in Mohammed Bin Rashid City, a landmark project delivered in partnership with Meydan that set new benchmarks for luxury community living. These experiences cemented his expertise in large-scale master planning and integrated project delivery.

Ajay founded Meraki Group with a mission to unify real estate, education, and construction under a cohesive vision of excellence. Today, the Group's operations trace back to 1992 and have evolved into a powerful ecosystem delivering award-winning built environments and globally minded learning institutions. As both developer and main contractor, Meraki has successfully completed more than 100 major projects across the UAE — from high-rise residential and commercial towers to hospitals, police headquarters, academic campuses, and recreational facilities. Its vertically integrated model ensures end-to-end quality, efficiency, and control at every stage of development.

In addition to shaping skylines, Ajay has significantly advanced the future of education through Meraki Education. Operating premium K-12 international schools in Dubai and Singapore, the platform serves more than 5,750 students from over 108 nationalities, with its fourth campus scheduled to open in Singapore in 2024. This global footprint reflects his belief that education must empower young minds to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

Ajay's leadership philosophy is deeply rooted in customer-centricity, biophilic design, and creating spaces with purpose. Whether developing communities or nurturing learning environments, he is committed to integrating sustainability, contemporary amenities, and architectural distinction to enrich everyday living. Under his guidance, Meraki Group continues to exceed industry benchmarks, earning the trust of families, investors, and partners across markets.

Driven by passion, precision, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, Ajay Rajendran remains dedicated to shaping the future of real estate and education — building legacies that endure, inspire, and elevate communities for generations to come.