The 100: Alex Reinhardt, Venture Capitalist, Blockchain Innovator I Founder of UChain Now based in Dubai, Reinhardt continues to shape the future of blockchain by building practical, real world ecosystems designed for global adoption.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East
Alex Reinhardt, Venture Capitalist, Blockchain Innovator & Founder of UChain

Alex Reinhardt is a venture capitalist, economist, blockchain expert, and business coach widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the global crypto industry. Born in Siberia and raised in Germany following his family's migration, Reinhardt's early life was shaped by cultural displacement, financial hardship, and the challenge of rebuilding from scratch—experiences that instilled resilience, adaptability, and a multidimensional worldview.

A graduate of Humboldt University in Berlin with a degree in economics, Reinhardt began launching startups while still a student. Over the following decade, he helped build and scale hundreds of ventures, raising more than €500 million in funding. His exposure to entrepreneurship at an early stage enabled him to recognize blockchain's transformative potential as early as 2011, long before it entered the mainstream.

By 2015, Reinhardt was developing blockchain based wallets, marketplaces, and gaming solutions. In 2023, he launched the Smart Blockchain Network, now hosting more than 1.2 million accounts, alongside pioneering Splitting Technology—an eco-efficient alternative to mining and staking designed to enhance scalability, inclusivity, and network stability.

Beyond technology, Reinhardt is deeply committed to mentorship. Through the Alex Reinhardt Academy, he has educated over 500,000 participants worldwide, emphasizing sustainable business models, early revenue generation, and personal leadership. Now based in Dubai, Reinhardt continues to shape the future of blockchain by building practical, real-world ecosystems designed for global adoption.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff