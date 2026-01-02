Ali Al Gebely leads ONE Development as it sets new standards in real estate by seamlessly integrating AI and advanced technology into every facet of its communities

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ali Al Gebely leads ONE Development as it sets new standards in real estate by seamlessly integrating AI and advanced technology into every facet of its communities. Backed by a 43-year legacy through Al Gebely Holding, ONE Development has rapidly established a presence across Dubai and Cairo and has a vision to expand into new markets, delivering intelligent, future-ready residential destinations.

Driven by a vision to redefine modern living and investment, the company combines rapid project delivery with transparent governance and a focus on long-term value creation. ONE Development operates with the agility and mindset of a tech disruptor — challenging conventional approaches, embedding smart innovation and placing customer-centricity at the heart of every project. This approach enables the creation of adaptive, sustainable communities that reflect how people want to live, invest and thrive across high-growth regional and international markets.

ONE Development operates at the intersection of real estate and hospitality, with its flagship Laguna Residence in Dubai's City of Arabia setting a new benchmark for intelligent living. As the UAE's first fully AI-integrated residential community, Laguna Residence features advanced smart-home systems, panoramic city views and the nation's largest lagoon on a podium — reflecting ONE's focus on elevating everyday experiences through purposeful technology and design.

Guided by Al Gebely's vision to reimagine hospitality and branded living, ONE Development launched DO Hotels — a groundbreaking collaboration with global music icon Amr Diab. This innovative concept introduces the world's first AI-enabled musical hotel and residence, seamlessly integrating music, AI and wellness to create a uniquely immersive guest experience. The inaugural properties in Dubai and Cairo will soon be followed by expansions into new markets, reflecting his commitment to shaping new standards in lifestyle-driven hospitality.

Al Gebely's multi-sector experience underpins the company's drive for excellence. Before founding ONE Development, he played a pivotal role in expanding Al Fanar Gas Group into Abu Dhabi's largest LPG distributor, overseeing the delivery of more than 1,500 major infrastructure projects across destinations such as Yas Island, Saadiyat Island and Al Reem Island. His leadership within Al Gebely Holding also spans subsidiaries in technology, energy, oil and gas and AI — demonstrating a commitment to innovation and operational excellence.

As ONE Development continues to expand across key markets, the company remains guided by its foundational pillars: embracing innovation, harnessing advanced technology, fostering vibrant communities and building for long-term sustainability. With each new project, Ali Al Gebely seeks to create environments that not only elevate daily life but also anticipate the evolving needs of residents, guests and investors — delivering thoughtful, future-ready destinations inspired by the people who live in them.