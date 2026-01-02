The 100: Ali Sajwani, Managing Director of Operations and Technology, DAMAC Properties Ali Sajwani continues to be a prominent voice in the evolution of the UAE property market — bringing fresh ideas, disciplined execution and a strong understanding of future trends.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East
Ali Sajwani, Managing Director of Operations and Technology, DAMAC Properties

Ali Sajwani is a dynamic next-generation business leader driving operational excellence and digital advancement within one of the region's largest private real estate companies. As Managing Director of Operations & Technology at DAMAC Properties, he plays a central role in optimizing delivery across large-scale development pipelines, enhancing customer experience and steering the company's digital transformation strategy.

Sajwani has been instrumental in harnessing new technologies to streamline construction processes, elevate service standards and improve efficiency. His work supports DAMAC's commitment to delivering high-quality, design-led communities that meet the expectations of global investors and modern residents.

Recognized for his entrepreneurial mindset, he has contributed to the diversification of the group's brand and service offerings, exploring opportunities that strengthen its long-term value proposition. At the same time, he actively participates in industry-wide dialogue that promotes sustainability, innovation and youth leadership in the real estate sector.

Ali Sajwani continues to be a prominent voice in the evolution of the UAE property market — bringing fresh ideas, disciplined execution and a strong understanding of future trends.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff