Ali Sajwani continues to be a prominent voice in the evolution of the UAE property market — bringing fresh ideas, disciplined execution and a strong understanding of future trends.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ali Sajwani is a dynamic next-generation business leader driving operational excellence and digital advancement within one of the region's largest private real estate companies. As Managing Director of Operations & Technology at DAMAC Properties, he plays a central role in optimizing delivery across large-scale development pipelines, enhancing customer experience and steering the company's digital transformation strategy.

Sajwani has been instrumental in harnessing new technologies to streamline construction processes, elevate service standards and improve efficiency. His work supports DAMAC's commitment to delivering high-quality, design-led communities that meet the expectations of global investors and modern residents.

Recognized for his entrepreneurial mindset, he has contributed to the diversification of the group's brand and service offerings, exploring opportunities that strengthen its long-term value proposition. At the same time, he actively participates in industry-wide dialogue that promotes sustainability, innovation and youth leadership in the real estate sector.

Ali Sajwani continues to be a prominent voice in the evolution of the UAE property market — bringing fresh ideas, disciplined execution and a strong understanding of future trends.