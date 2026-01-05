The 100: Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare (GCC) Moopen's leadership style is defined by a long-term, mission driven mindset: combining business sustainability, human centred care and technological innovation to redefine what modern healthcare should look like in the Middle East.

Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare (GCC)

Alisha Moopen is a leading figure in the GCC healthcare sector, guiding one of the region's largest integrated healthcare groups with a blend of professional rigour, strategic vision and humanitarian purpose. As Managing Director and Group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare's GCC operations, she oversees a vast network of hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and diagnostic services — ensuring high-quality, accessible care for millions across the region.

She joined Aster in 2013 and has risen through senior leadership roles to assume full responsibility for the company's strategic direction, market expansion and operational excellence. Under her stewardship, Aster has embarked on a major expansion drive focused on elevating healthcare standards, innovating patient care and scaling services across key markets, including new hospital openings, clinic and pharmacy rollouts, and enhanced medical-service offerings.

Moopen combines rigorous financial and business training with a strong ethos of social impact. Her background as a chartered accountant and executive education — coupled with real world experience in early career roles — gives her a rare ability to lead complex operations effectively while keeping patient welfare and corporate integrity at the forefront. She champions workforce diversity and inclusion, particularly supporting women in leadership through dedicated internal programmes and mentoring initiatives.

Beyond corporate growth, she strongly advocates for preventive care, mental health awareness and community outreach. Through philanthropic and volunteer programmes managed by the organisation, Moopen has helped extend medical support and social welfare to underserved communities, reinforcing the idea that quality healthcare is a universal right — not a privilege.

Moopen's leadership style is defined by a long-term, mission-driven mindset: combining business sustainability, human-centred care and technological innovation to redefine what modern healthcare should look like in the Middle East.
