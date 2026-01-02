The 100: Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of Sales and Development, DAMAC Properties I Founder and CEO, PRYPCO, Co-Founder, Amali Properties Coming from one of Dubai's most influential real estate families, Amira has embraced heritage not as a ceiling but as a launchpad

Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of Sales and Development, DAMAC Properties; Founder & CEO of PRYPCO; Co-Founder of Amali Properties

Amira Sajwani is a rising force in the UAE's real estate and proptech sectors, recognized for combining family legacy with bold entrepreneurial ambition. As Managing Director of Sales and Development at DAMAC Properties, she plays a pivotal role in steering the company's global sales operations, launching new destination developments and expanding the brand's footprint in key international markets. Her leadership embodies a modern and strategic approach to real estate, with a focus on customer experience, design innovation and market insight.

Her entrepreneurial vision comes to life through PRYPCO — a company she founded to transform the way property ownership and investment work in the region. By introducing solutions such as fractional ownership, streamlined financing services and new pathways for residency-linked investment, she is helping make real estate more inclusive and accessible to a new generation of buyers.

She also co-founded Amali Properties, a luxury development firm focused on boutique, high-end communities that enhance Dubai's premium lifestyle offering. Through this and her wider portfolio of ventures, Amira is contributing to the elevation of the city's real estate standards while tapping into global demand for architecture-led, lifestyle-centric homes.

Coming from one of Dubai's most influential real estate families, Amira has embraced heritage not as a ceiling but as a launchpad. She represents a new wave of business leadership: digitally driven, globally engaged and focused on innovation over convention. She is also a strong advocate for women's advancement within the sector, demonstrating what empowered leadership looks like in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

With a growing track record of execution, a strong market vision and a reputation for fresh thinking, Amira Sajwani is helping shape the future of real estate in the UAE — and firmly earns her place on any list celebrating influential next-generation leaders.
