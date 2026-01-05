Today, Ashish Vijay is recognized as a multifaceted entrepreneur whose work spans luxury, real estate, and investment management, reflecting Dubai's evolution as a global centre for wealth, innovation, and opportunity.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ashish Vijay is a Dubai-based entrepreneur, investor, and industry leader with diversified interests spanning luxury gemstones, fine jewellery, real estate, and investment management. As founder and Chairman of the AV Group, he has built a multi-vertical enterprise that reflects a blend of heritage, strategic vision, and modern global business practices.

Born in New Delhi into a family deeply rooted in the precious-stone industry, Vijay was introduced early to the art of sourcing, evaluating, and trading rare gemstones. This foundation shaped his expertise and passion for quality, authenticity, and long-term value. He later relocated to Dubai, recognising its position as a global hub for luxury, trade, and international investment.

At the AV Group, Vijay leads multiple verticals ranging from gemstone sourcing and curation to high-end jewellery design and international auctions. He remains closely involved in maintaining quality standards, ethical practices, and long-term relationships across the luxury value chain.

Under his leadership, the AV Group has grown beyond its strong legacy in gemstones and high end jewellery into real estate development and investment, as well as structured investment platforms. Through AV Real Properties, the group is actively involved in Dubai's real estate sector, offering advisory, investment, and property solutions focused on premium residential and commercial assets. This vertical reflects Vijay's strategic approach to tangible, long-term value creation in high-growth markets.

Vijay is also the driving force behind AV Investment, an investment fund focused on identifying and managing opportunities across real estate, private investments, and alternative assets. The fund operates on disciplined investment principles, market intelligence, and a long-term wealth creation philosophy, serving investors seeking stability, transparency, and sustainable returns.

Across all ventures, Vijay is known for combining traditional relationship-driven business values with modern governance, transparency, and innovation. He works closely with private investors, high-net worth individuals, and strategic partners, offering expertise across luxury assets and real-world investments.

A strong believer in values-driven leadership, Vijay emphasises integrity, trust, and responsible growth. His vision is to build businesses that endure, contributing not only to financial success but also to industry standards, community development, and long-term legacy.

