The 100: Badr Jafar, CEO, Crescent Enterprises; President, Crescent Petroleum Jafar's influence reaches beyond corporate results — his contributions reflect a broad commitment to progress, impact and inclusive development.

Badr Jafar, CEO, Crescent Enterprises; President, Crescent Petroleum

Badr Jafar is an influential business and philanthropy leader whose work spans energy, enterprise development and social impact. As CEO of Crescent Enterprises and President of Crescent Petroleum, he contributes to the advancement of sectors essential to economic opportunity, energy security and long-term sustainability in the Middle East.

Jafar has been closely involved in initiatives that support entrepreneurship, youth empowerment and cultural development. He regularly engages with international organisations, foundations and creative institutions, promoting cross-border collaboration and knowledge exchange.

His leadership emphasises responsible business practices and the importance of private-sector participation in addressing global challenges. He is also recognized for championing the role of the arts and social entrepreneurship in strengthening communities and unlocking creative potential.

