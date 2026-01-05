The 100: Dani Afiouni, Founder and CEO, Longevity Wellness Hub Dani channelled his expertise into a higher purpose: building a wellness ecosystem that empowers individuals to live with clarity, vitality, and purpose every day.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East
Dani Afiouni, Founder and CEO, Longevity Wellness Hub

Dani Afiouni is a visionary wellness innovator and endurance explorer redefining how people approach longevity, performance, and holistic health. His journey into wellness began in some of the world's toughest environments—scaling six of the famed Seven Summits, completing the Amazon Jungle Ultra, running the North Pole Marathon, and conquering the World Marathon Challenge, where he completed seven marathons on seven continents in seven days. These extreme feats gave him profound insight into the connection between physical readiness, recovery, and mental resilience.

After nearly two decades in leadership roles at global organisations like PepsiCo and Omnicom, Dani channelled his expertise into a higher purpose: building a wellness ecosystem that empowers individuals to live with clarity, vitality, and purpose every day. In 2019, he founded Longevity Wellness Hub to bring performance-driven recovery science, cutting-edge diagnostics, and ancient healing modalities together under one integrated experience.

At the heart of the Hub is the Advanced Quantum Scanning System — the first of its kind in the Middle East. This AI-powered diagnostic uses biometrics, voice frequency analysis, and principles of quantum physics to reveal the body's precise needs within ninety minutes, mapping everything from nutrient deficiencies to immune response, hormonal balance, energy fields, and biological age. The scan then informs tailored wellness blueprints and targeted recovery protocols designed to unlock the body's innate capacity to heal and thrive.

Longevity Wellness Hub offers a wide range of science-supported therapies including hyperbaric oxygen chambers, cold-water immersion, compression lymphatic drainage, sound and light frequency therapy, infrared saunas, and hypoxic altitude training — all delivered in environments built with biophilic design and a deep focus on restoration, connection, and trust.

More than a wellness space, the Hub is a community — a sanctuary where high performers, wellness-seekers, and spiritual explorers come together to recharge and elevate one another. Its ecosystem extends to mobile recovery units and the manufacturing of the region's leading ice baths, ensuring accessibility beyond its physical centres. In March 2025, Longevity secured USD 4 million to expand into Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh, advancing its quantum technology and launching five new locations.

Passionate about mental health, Dani has also completed a 150 km desert run to raise funds for the Emirates Society for Child Mental Health — a testament to his belief that wellness is a balance of mind and body. "Elevating the human experience requires holistic health — a peaceful mind in a strong body," he says. Today, he stands at the forefront of a movement shaping the future of human performance, helping people everywhere live longer, stronger, and with greater purpose.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff