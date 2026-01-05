You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

At the forefront of regulatory innovation and digital transformation, Dr. Abhishek Jajoo has emerged as a leading voice in AI, RegTech, ESG, and digital risk management. As founder and Group CEO of AJMS Group, a global business transformation and technology-enabled consulting platform, he leads organizations in designing, digitizing, and operating effectively across complex and regulated environments by aligning governance, regulation, and technology to drive sustainable performance and long-term value.

Operating at the intersection of tax, compliance, governance, healthcare advisory, and technology, his work focuses on enabling financial institutions and enterprises to navigate evolving regulatory landscapes through forward-looking, technology-driven solutions. Supported by a team of more than 700 professionals, AJMS Group serves governmental organizations, listed entities, banking and insurance institutions, and the healthcare sector. Technology is embedded directly into delivery and execution rather than treated as a standalone function, positioning the group as a trusted transformation partner for organizations seeking both regulatory assurance and sustainable growth.

Dr. Jajoo's commitment to excellence and people-first leadership has earned widespread recognition. Most recently, he received the Transformational Leadership Award 2025 from Entrepreneur Middle East, while AJMS Group has been recognized as a UAE Superbrand for six consecutive years. Additional accolades include the Emirates Labour Market Award 2025 for workforce excellence by MOHRE (UAE), the Majra Impact Seal for CSR and ESG leadership, the Dubai AI Seal, and E-Invoicing Solution of the Year 2025. The group has also been recognized under the UAE Ministry of Economy's Future 100 initiative and was invited to participate in the national program "Unlocking the Use of IP-Rich Intangible Assets: A Pathway to Securing Financing in the United Arab Emirates." Both Dr. Jajoo and AJMS Group have been featured in leading regional business publications, including UAE Stories, reflecting their growing influence in discussions on regulation, transformation, and technology-enabled enterprise.

Beyond corporate leadership, Dr. Jajoo plays an active role in shaping business and regulatory ecosystems. He maintains close engagement with institutions such as the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, DIFC, VARA, JAFZA, and Dubai Economy and Tourism, contributing to dialogue on regulatory modernization, compliance frameworks, and the evolving role of digital systems in governance. His contributions have received formal recognition from Dubai Economy for supporting international AML and CFT standards, along with appreciation from other recognized institutions across the region.

In parallel, Dr. Jajoo and AJMS Group actively participate in international economic and investment initiatives, including business and investment engagement programs in Kerala alongside official delegations from the UAE Ministry of Economy. The group has also taken part in Dubai Chamber–led trade missions, including participation in GITEX Singapore, where AJMS entities entered into collaboration agreements facilitated through the Dubai Chamber to support cross-border cooperation and innovation.

A sought-after speaker and TEDx contributor, Dr. Jajoo regularly shares insights at international forums across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Recognized among the 10 Most Innovative Business Leaders in the UAE and the Top Arab FinTech, RegTech, and ESG Leaders for 2025, he continues to champion a vision of resilient financial ecosystems where compliance, innovation, and impact coexist with integrity.