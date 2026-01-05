Dr. Leila Hoteit's career is defined by a conviction that sustainable national progress is built on the empowerment of people.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dr. Leila Hoteit is a globally recognized expert in human capital development and one of the leading voices shaping education, employment, and social policy in the Middle East and beyond. Based in Dubai, she serves as a Managing Director and Senior Partner at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where she leads the firm's global Education, Employment, and Welfare sector.

Dr. Hoteit brings to her role a powerful combination of scientific rigor and strategic leadership. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering, a PhD in Signal Processing, and an MBA. Her early career included research and technical innovation before transitioning into strategy consulting, where she discovered her passion for helping governments and institutions drive large-scale societal transformation.

In more than 20 years in consulting, Dr. Hoteit has advised ministries, public agencies, and major organizations on national reforms and future focused strategies. Her work focuses on designing education systems that equip young people for the future, building strong technical and vocational pathways, improving workforce participation, and developing policy frameworks that enable competitive, inclusive economies. A major theme in her career is enabling women to achieve equal access to education, employment, and leadership opportunities.

Under her stewardship, BCG's practice in this field has grown significantly, delivering initiatives that range from early-childhood development strategies to higher-education modernization and large-scale labor-market reforms. Her projects have helped countries increase skills readiness, improve employment outcomes, and strengthen human-capital competitiveness in the global economy.

Beyond her client work, Dr. Hoteit is widely regarded as a thought leader and advocate. She is frequently invited to speak at high-profile international forums on gender equality, social policy, and the future of work. Her contributions have earned her recognition from global institutions and leadership networks that celebrate impactful changemakers.

Dr. Hoteit's career is defined by a conviction that sustainable national progress is built on the empowerment of people. Through her strategic influence, research-led insights, and passion for social inclusion, she continues to shape policies and systems that enable individuals — especially youth and women — to flourish in rapidly evolving economies.