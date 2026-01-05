The 100: Dr. Sonia Ben Jaafar, Chief Executive Officer, Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) Dr. Ben Jaafar is proud to lead the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation to help shape a future where all young people have the chance to learn, grow, and contribute.

Dr. Sonia Ben Jaafar, Chief Executive Officer, Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF)

Dr. Sonia Ben Jaafar is an award-winning global leader in strategic philanthropy and education, dedicated to bridging education to economic opportunity across the Middle East & North Africa and beyond. With more than twenty years of experience, she has led high-impact initiatives that expand access to quality education and equip young people with the skills needed to thrive in fast-changing labor markets.

As the Chief Executive Officer of the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF), the region's largest privately funded education philanthropic organization, Dr. Ben Jaafar has positioned the Foundation as a trusted partner with governments, global institutions, and the private sector. Her leadership has helped drive systemic reforms that bridge the gap between education and employment, with a strong focus on inclusion, digital readiness, and longterm resilience.

A respected voice on global platforms, Dr. Ben Jaafar contributes to key dialogues on equity, innovation, and sustainability in education. Her insights continue to inform policy and shape strategies that link learning to opportunity, ensuring education remains a powerful driver of economic growth and societal progress across the Arab region.

She holds a PhD in Educational Leadership and a Master's in Curriculum Studies from the University of Toronto. Her work has been honored through international awards for educational leadership and philanthropic innovation.

Dr. Ben Jaafar is proud to lead the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation at a time of great possibility—building on the legacy of the Al Ghurair family to help shape a future where all young people have the chance to learn, grow, and contribute.
