Saab continues to shape the language of modern luxury fashion, blending heritage, innovation and timeless elegance — making him one of the most widely admired designers of his era.

Elie Saab is one of the most influential figures in global couture, celebrated for bringing a distinctly Middle Eastern aesthetic to the forefront of international fashion. As founder and Creative Director of ELIE SAAB, he has built a powerful brand known for exquisite craftsmanship, feminine elegance and architectural design. His creations are revered for their intricate detailing and luxurious materials, often seen on the world's most prestigious red carpets and on leading public figures.

Saab's journey from a self-taught young designer to an internationally acclaimed fashion icon reflects determination, artistic vision and cultural representation. His brand has expanded beyond haute couture into ready-to-wear, bridal, accessories, fragrance and interior design — demonstrating his ability to scale creative identity across multiple lifestyle categories.

In addition to global success, Saab maintains a strong connection to regional creative development, supporting talent, education and cultural initiatives that help advance the Middle East's presence in the global design economy.

