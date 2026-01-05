The 100: Elie Saab, Founder and Creative Director, ELIE SAAB Saab continues to shape the language of modern luxury fashion, blending heritage, innovation and timeless elegance — making him one of the most widely admired designers of his era.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East
Elie Saab, Founder & Creative Director, ELIE SAAB

Elie Saab is one of the most influential figures in global couture, celebrated for bringing a distinctly Middle Eastern aesthetic to the forefront of international fashion. As founder and Creative Director of ELIE SAAB, he has built a powerful brand known for exquisite craftsmanship, feminine elegance and architectural design. His creations are revered for their intricate detailing and luxurious materials, often seen on the world's most prestigious red carpets and on leading public figures.

Saab's journey from a self-taught young designer to an internationally acclaimed fashion icon reflects determination, artistic vision and cultural representation. His brand has expanded beyond haute couture into ready-to-wear, bridal, accessories, fragrance and interior design — demonstrating his ability to scale creative identity across multiple lifestyle categories.

In addition to global success, Saab maintains a strong connection to regional creative development, supporting talent, education and cultural initiatives that help advance the Middle East's presence in the global design economy.

Saab continues to shape the language of modern luxury fashion, blending heritage, innovation and timeless elegance — making him one of the most widely admired designers of his era.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff