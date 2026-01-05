Eng. Mouhajer's commitment to tailored design, meticulous attention to detail, and client centric execution has positioned him as a respected leader in the region's design community and a visionary in luxury spatial experiences.

Eng. Maher Mouhajer is the Founder, Main Interior Design Engineer, and CEO of Mouhajer International Design and Contracting, one of Dubai's premier luxury interior design and contracting firms.

Trained in London with a Bachelor's degree in Interior Design, Maher blends architectural precision with artistic vision to deliver spaces that are both opulent and deeply personal.

His work harmonizes classical European influences with contemporary innovation and cultural sensitivity, defining a signature style that resonates across high-end residential, commercial, and hospitality projects throughout the UAE and Middle East. Under his leadership, the firm has completed over 400 distinguished projects and has been recognized with multiple industry awards, reinforcing its reputation for excellence and craftsmanship.

