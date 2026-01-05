The 100: Eng. Maher Mouhajer, Founder, Main Interior Design Engineer, and CEO, Mouhajer International Design and Contracting Eng. Mouhajer's commitment to tailored design, meticulous attention to detail, and client centric execution has positioned him as a respected leader in the region's design community and a visionary in luxury spatial experiences.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East
Eng. Maher Mouhajer, Founder, Main Interior Design Engineer, and CEO, Mouhajer International Design and Contracting

Eng. Maher Mouhajer is the Founder, Main Interior Design Engineer, and CEO of Mouhajer International Design and Contracting, one of Dubai's premier luxury interior design and contracting firms.

Trained in London with a Bachelor's degree in Interior Design, Maher blends architectural precision with artistic vision to deliver spaces that are both opulent and deeply personal.

His work harmonizes classical European influences with contemporary innovation and cultural sensitivity, defining a signature style that resonates across high-end residential, commercial, and hospitality projects throughout the UAE and Middle East. Under his leadership, the firm has completed over 400 distinguished projects and has been recognized with multiple industry awards, reinforcing its reputation for excellence and craftsmanship.

Eng. Mouhajer's commitment to tailored design, meticulous attention to detail, and client-centric execution has positioned him as a respected leader in the region's design community and a visionary in luxury spatial experiences.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff