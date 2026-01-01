The 100: Fadi Ghandour, Ex-Founder, Aramex | Executive Chairman, Wamda Capital Fadi Ghandour remains widely recognized as a catalyst for change—a leader who not only built a global company but helped lay the foundation for the Middle East's startup and digital commerce revolutions.

Fadi Ghandour, Ex-founder, Aramex | Executive Chairman, Wamda Capital

Fadi Ghandour is a pioneering entrepreneur and one of the most influential figures in the Middle East's logistics and venture-investment landscape. As the founder of Aramex, he played a central role in building the first globally recognized logistics brand to emerge from the Arab world, transforming cross-border trade and e-commerce capabilities across the region. His leadership helped shape the infrastructure that enabled businesses and consumers in the Middle East to connect with global markets more efficiently and reliably than ever before.

Ghandour's entrepreneurial path has always been grounded in identifying structural gaps and enabling long-term economic growth. After stepping back from Aramex's day-today operations, he turned his focus to venture investment, supporting the ecosystem through Wamda, a platform dedicated to advancing regional entrepreneurship. He has backed founders across technology, logistics, mobility and sustainability sectors, consistently championing innovation, knowledge transfer and scalable job creation.

Beyond business, Ghandour has been a vocal advocate for the role of the private sector in driving social progress, particularly in areas such as youth employment, skills development and access to opportunity. His public contributions reflect a deep belief in the economic potential of the region and the need to empower its next generation of innovators.

Throughout his career, he has also served on boards and advisory bodies, contributing to policy thinking and institutional development. His influence spans infrastructure, innovation and impact-driven entrepreneurship, making him a respected voice in regional business transformation.

Fadi Ghandour remains widely recognized as a catalyst for change — a leader who not only built a global company but helped lay the foundation for the Middle East's startup and digital-commerce revolutions. His legacy continues through the companies he supports and the founders he inspires.
