Fadi Jawad is a pioneering entrepreneur in the Middle East's human-capital and professional training sector. As founder and CEO of Eurotech Group, he has spent more than two decades redefining how organisations across the region prepare their workforces for the demands of modern industry. His work has played a central role in elevating skill development, workforce readiness, and professional excellence—particularly in highly technical fields such as energy and oil & gas.

Jawad's career began with a clear belief: that economic progress must be built on empowered people. In 1998, he established Eurotech as a specialist training company with a focus on safety, engineering, and operational competency. From its earliest years, the company emphasised practical, results-driven learning, tailored to the needs of industrial sectors that require rigorously trained personnel. As industries evolved, Eurotech expanded into corporate training, leadership development, digital skills, and a broader array of learning solutions for both public and private sectors.

Under his leadership, Eurotech Group has grown into one of the region's most influential training providers, serving businesses and government agencies across the GCC and beyond. The company has trained hundreds of thousands of professionals, helping organisations meet stringent international standards while supporting national development goals. Jawad has been adamant that training is not a cost but an investment — one that directly improves productivity, performance, and safety.

Fadi Jawad has consistently advocated for the institutionalisation of training budgets and sustainable workforce development strategies. He has championed a shift away from outdated classroom models toward interactive, competency-based learning supported by technology and measurable outcomes. His guidance has helped many organisations build stronger internal capabilities and nurture leadership pipelines from within.

As a recognized voice in business and human capital development, Jawad has been frequently acknowledged among the region's most influential Arab business leaders. What sets him apart is not just business growth, but his long-standing mission to uplift people and improve livelihoods through skills, knowledge, and continual learning.

Today, Eurotech Group stands as a market leader and a testament to his vision. Fadi Jawad's legacy is one of empowerment — helping individuals build careers, helping industries advance, and helping nations grow by putting human capability at the centre of progress.