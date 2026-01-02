Shaker is well positioned to lead Thakher Development Company as it shapes the future of Makkah's urban landscape and advances the Kingdom's Vision 2030

Faisal Adnan Shaker is the Chief Executive Officer of Thakher Development Company, where he leads one of Makkah's most transformative mixed-use projects in close proximity to the Grand Mosque. Under his leadership, the company is delivering major infrastructure works, world-class hospitality developments operated by international brands, and premium serviced apartments.

With more than two decades of senior leadership experience in real estate development, investment, and corporate finance, Shaker has held several prominent executive positions. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Saudia Real Estate Company (SARED), where he managed a multibillionriyal portfolio spanning Saudi Arabia, London, Istanbul, Cairo, and Dubai. There he led the master planning of large-scale projects, devised innovative funding strategies, and enhanced governance across the organization.

Prior to this, he served at the Jeddah Development Authority as Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer and Head of Investment, Development, and the Project Management Office. During his tenure, he oversaw large-scale initiatives in logistics, mobility, tourism, infrastructure, and real estate.

Previously, he was Acting Chief Executive Officer of Al Balad Development Company, a Public Investment Fund (PIF) entity tasked with revitalizing Jeddah's historic district. He also served as Executive Director of the Ministry of Culture's Jeddah Historical District Program, where he oversaw strategy, development, and asset management in alignment with UNESCO guidelines.

In the earlier stages of his career, Shaker was Chief Investment and Development Officer at Jabal Omar Development Company, where he led the delivery of landmark mixed-use projects adjacent to the Grand Mosque and launched SAR 10 billion in real estate investment products. He was later appointed Acting Chief Commercial Officer, overseeing hospitality, retail, and customer-experience operations. He also held senior roles at Vision Capital Group, Al Khabeer Capital, and Saudi Hollandi Bank, where he built deep expertise in investment management, asset structuring, and corporate banking.

Shaker holds a Bachelor of Engineering Science in Landscape Architecture from King Abdul Aziz University. With a proven track record of delivering complex real estate developments, he is well positioned to lead Thakher Development Company as it shapes the future of Makkah's urban landscape and advances the Kingdom's Vision 2030.