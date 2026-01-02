The 100: Faisal Adnan Shaker, Chief Executive Officer, Thakher Development Company Shaker is well positioned to lead Thakher Development Company as it shapes the future of Makkah's urban landscape and advances the Kingdom's Vision 2030

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East
Faisal Adnan Shaker, Chief Executive Officer, Thakher Development Company

Faisal Adnan Shaker is the Chief Executive Officer of Thakher Development Company, where he leads one of Makkah's most transformative mixed-use projects in close proximity to the Grand Mosque. Under his leadership, the company is delivering major infrastructure works, world-class hospitality developments operated by international brands, and premium serviced apartments.

With more than two decades of senior leadership experience in real estate development, investment, and corporate finance, Shaker has held several prominent executive positions. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Saudia Real Estate Company (SARED), where he managed a multibillionriyal portfolio spanning Saudi Arabia, London, Istanbul, Cairo, and Dubai. There he led the master planning of large-scale projects, devised innovative funding strategies, and enhanced governance across the organization.

Prior to this, he served at the Jeddah Development Authority as Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer and Head of Investment, Development, and the Project Management Office. During his tenure, he oversaw large-scale initiatives in logistics, mobility, tourism, infrastructure, and real estate.

Previously, he was Acting Chief Executive Officer of Al Balad Development Company, a Public Investment Fund (PIF) entity tasked with revitalizing Jeddah's historic district. He also served as Executive Director of the Ministry of Culture's Jeddah Historical District Program, where he oversaw strategy, development, and asset management in alignment with UNESCO guidelines.

In the earlier stages of his career, Shaker was Chief Investment and Development Officer at Jabal Omar Development Company, where he led the delivery of landmark mixed-use projects adjacent to the Grand Mosque and launched SAR 10 billion in real estate investment products. He was later appointed Acting Chief Commercial Officer, overseeing hospitality, retail, and customer-experience operations. He also held senior roles at Vision Capital Group, Al Khabeer Capital, and Saudi Hollandi Bank, where he built deep expertise in investment management, asset structuring, and corporate banking.

Shaker holds a Bachelor of Engineering Science in Landscape Architecture from King Abdul Aziz University. With a proven track record of delivering complex real estate developments, he is well positioned to lead Thakher Development Company as it shapes the future of Makkah's urban landscape and advances the Kingdom's Vision 2030.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff