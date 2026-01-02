The 100: Farah Zafar, Co-founder and CEO, Lyvely Zafar is very much a corporate powerhouse in the Middle East, known as the "Rockstar Lawyer."

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East
Farah Zafar, Co-founder and CEO, Lyvely

Lyvely is the UAE's first homegrown social monetization platform revolutionizing the landscape of social media by creating a platform for creators, professionals and businesses to monetize their digital content through a Fiat and a tokenized ecosystem. With the launch and listing of "LVLY", Lyvely is the first creator platform with a listed token across three centralized exchanges, with many more in the pipeline.

Lyvely is also backed by the first multi-billion-dollar institution, Phoenix Group PLC, listed on ADX. They are one of the world's largest bitcoin miners and the first tech, Web3 and blockchain company to be listed in the region, on ADX. Since Lyvely's soft launch in August, it has experienced rapid user adoption and has earned significant brand recognition and a stellar reputation, having already garnered over 165,000 active users and more than 270,000 followers on social media with a highly engaged community.

Zafar is very much a corporate powerhouse in the Middle East, known as the "Rockstar Lawyer" – Zafar has been the right hand to rulers and visionaries across the Middle East, has built and listed billion dollar corporations, this is what leads Lyvely to success.

She says, "We are the first social monetization platform which has launched and listed its own crypto token and listed it across centralised exchanges and created its own tokenized ecosystem. Our five-year goal is to be recognized Globally as UAE's homegrown tech social monetization platform, rivalling big tech and transforming the lives of 100M people, by enabling them to fully monetize from their digital content."
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff