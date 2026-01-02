You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Born and raised in Dubai, Fawaz Sous is a highly accomplished real estate leader with more than 20 years of experience shaping the industry's most iconic developments. Among the early pioneers of Dubai's branded residences sector, he played a pivotal role in elevating this segment into a globally recognized pillar of luxury real estate. His portfolio includes major master-planned communities, landmark commercial assets, and luxury branded residences, contributing to projects exceeding AED 120 billion in revenue.

Throughout his career, Sous has held senior-level positions— CEO, Senior Vice President, and Head of Sales & Revenue— across major markets such as Dubai, London, Cairo, and Riyadh. His exposure to international investment environments and hands-on experience as a luxury property buyer with leading organizations like Emaar and Damac have equipped him with dynamic strategies that excel in diverse regulatory and economic landscapes. Known for his governance discipline, transparent leadership, and meticulous execution, he has consistently driven revenue optimization, strengthened sales performance, and developed elite networks of luxury brokerage partners across the UAE.

Under his leadership, OCTA Properties has quickly emerged as a powerhouse in exclusive branded real estate development and investment. The company has built strong alliances with leading international developers, including Saudi Arabia's largest property developer, Dar Al Arkan, and forged exclusive partnerships with globally renowned brands such as Mouawad, Missoni, Elie Saab, Hilton, Marriott, and W Hotels. These collaborations reinforce OCTA's role as a central force bringing luxury design and global brand experiences into real estate.

OCTA Properties was established on the foundation of two decades of industry expertise and deep market networks. Today, it operates as the premier development management firm in the region— delivering advanced, end-to-end solutions for real estate developers, with a specialized focus on branded residences. By connecting developers with the right agencies, structuring sales diversification strategies, and executing comprehensive marketing programs, OCTA enhances efficiency while minimizing risk and maximizing profitability.

The company manages more than 4,600 units in its active pipeline, works alongside over 1,600 brokerage firms, and is supported by a growing team of 100+ industry specialists. Its notable portfolio includes SkyHills, SOCIO, Senses at The Fields, Rove Home, The Golf Residence Fortimo, Elie Saab Edition Jasmine Lane, Marriott Residences Business Bay, DG1, and other premier developments shaping Dubai's most desirable destinations. As a trusted master agency and strategic development partner, OCTA Properties continues to redefine excellence in branded living under the vision and leadership of Fawaz Sous.