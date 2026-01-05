The 100: Hana Al Rostamani, Group CEO, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) Al Rostamani leadership style is marked by clarity and empathy — pushing teams to think boldly while maintaining a culture built on collaboration and integrity.

Hana Al Rostamani, Group CEO, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)

Hana Al Rostamani is one of the most influential banking leaders in the Middle East, and a trailblazer for women in finance. As Group CEO of First Abu Dhabi Bank — the UAE's largest bank and a key financial force in the region — she oversees strategy at a moment when technology, customer expectations, and global economic dynamics are being reinvented simultaneously.

Her path in banking has always been guided by a talent for translating numbers into foresight. Before becoming CEO, she served in senior executive roles inside the bank, helping manage its transformation from a traditional institution into a highly digital, AI-driven financial powerhouse. Those experiences shaped her reputation as a leader who balances innovation with stability — delivering growth while never losing sight of trust and governance.

Under her tenure as CEO, FAB has expanded beyond its regional core, strengthened its international footprint, and deepened its relationships with sectors driving the UAE's future, including advanced technology, renewable energy, and infrastructure investment. She champions digital acceleration: seamless experiences, smarter analytics, and financial inclusion that supports individuals and companies alike.

Al Rostamani is also recognized for advancing diversity within corporate leadership. She is a visible and vocal example of what is possible for Emirati women in industries traditionally dominated by men. Her leadership style is marked by clarity and empathy — pushing teams to think boldly while maintaining a culture built on collaboration and integrity.

Beyond business strategy, she is committed to contributing to national development. Through FAB's initiatives, she supports entrepreneurship, sustainable finance, green bonds, and community programs that empower youth and social progress. To her, banking is not only about managing capital but helping enable opportunity and resilience.

With her steady calm and thoughtful ambition, Hana Al Rostamani stands at the front of a new era in Middle Eastern finance — one defined by digital transformation, global connectivity, and a stronger role for women in shaping the economic future of the region. She leads with confidence, not only representing success but clearing the path for countless others who will follow.
