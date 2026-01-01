Hatem Dowidar stands among the region's most influential corporate figures, guiding a transformation that is as much cultural as technological, one that reimagines what connectivity can mean for generations ahead.

Hatem Dowidar is a business leader who understands that the future of connectivity goes far beyond simple communications. As Group CEO of e& — the global technology and telecom group previously known as Etisalat — he is leading one of the Middle East's most iconic companies into a new era defined by digital transformation, intelligent services, and innovation that touches everyday life.

His career in the telecom industry spans continents, giving him a unique perspective on how societies evolve when technology becomes more human-centric. Before joining e&, he held executive roles across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, building expertise in market growth, customer experience, and strategic reinvention — skills that positioned him perfectly for a company undergoing one of the biggest brand shifts in regional corporate history.

Under Dowidar's leadership, e& has transformed from a traditional operator into a diversified technology group with ambitions stretching into AI, fintech, cybersecurity, entertainment, and the Internet of Things. He champions a mindset that telecommunications is no longer just infrastructure — it is empowerment. It allows individuals, businesses, and governments to thrive in a digital economy that rewards innovation.

He is known for his decisive, creative approach to transformation: expanding international partnerships, developing new digital services, and positioning e& as a catalyst for progress in the UAE and beyond. His focus on customer experience and technological agility reflects his belief that success comes from moving faster than change itself.

Dowidar also emphasizes sustainability and digital responsibility. He encourages initiatives that reduce environmental impact, foster digital literacy, and protect communities from emerging cyber risks. His leadership style is open and globally informed — blending sharp strategy with a genuine interest in how technology shapes everyday wellbeing. Confident in the industry's future, he continues to push boundaries, ensuring that e& is not simply adapting to the digital world — it is helping define it. Hatem Dowidar stands among the region's most influential corporate figures, guiding a transformation that is as much cultural as technological, one that reimagines what connectivity can mean for generations ahead.