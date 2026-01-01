HE Al Shorafa oversees Abu Dhabi's urban planning, municipal services, infrastructure development, and transport initiatives, advancing the emirate as a global model for liveable and smart sustainable cities.

His Excellency Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi is a senior Emirati government leader and influential architect of Abu Dhabi's long-term urban, transport, and economic strategy. He currently serves as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities & Transport (DMT) and is a member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the emirate's top governing body overseeing strategic planning and development.

In his role at DMT, HE Al Shorafa directs Abu Dhabi's urban planning, municipal services, infrastructure expansion, and transport initiatives, contributing to the emirate's position as a global model for liveability and smart sustainable cities. He also chairs the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC), driving major infrastructure projects and integrated development across the region.

His portfolio of leadership roles includes Chairman of Etihad Aviation Group, Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, and the Securities & Commodities Authority (SCA). He is also ViceChairman of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and sits on several strategic boards including the General Civil Aviation Authority and Etihad Rail, reinforcing his impact across transport, finance, housing, and economic sectors.

Before his current appointments, HE Al Shorafa chaired the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and held executive leadership roles in the private sector, including as CEO and Managing Director of UEMedical, and served at the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).