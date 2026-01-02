The 100: His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence His commitment to strong governance, effective regulation and the provision of essential data and infrastructure positions the UAE as a prime test bed for AI innovations.

His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence

His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama was appointed UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence in 2017, becoming the world's first minister in this field. In July 2020, his role was expanded to include Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications. In 2023, he was also appointed Director General of the Prime Minister's Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and Director General of the Dubai Crown Prince's Office.

He holds numerous other leadership positions. He serves as a Board of Trustees member and Deputy Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation, Vice Chair of the World Government Summit, and Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

As the driving force behind the UAE's AI strategy and digital economy initiatives, His Excellency has a clear vision for establishing the country as a global leader in AI and technology. His focus areas include fostering a fertile AI ecosystem, enhancing the UAE's competitive advantage in priority sectors, attracting and nurturing talent for future AIenabled jobs, and promoting cutting-edge research collaborations with target industries.

His commitment to strong governance, effective regulation and the provision of essential data and infrastructure positions the UAE as a prime test bed for AI innovations. With initiatives such as the personal data protection law, the National Program for Coders and the UAE Council for Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain, he aims to accelerate the growth and transformation of the digital economy, ultimately doubling its contribution to the UAE's non-oil GDP within the next decade.
