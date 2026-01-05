The 100: Hisham Mansour, Co-Founder and Chairman, CFI Financial Group Under his leadership, CFI has embraced cutting-edge technology, offering advanced trading tools, enhanced execution infrastructure, and continuous platform upgrades.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East
Hisham Mansour, Co-Founder and Chairman, CFI Financial Group

Hisham Mansour is a seasoned entrepreneur and financial-markets innovator who has played a central role in shaping the growth of online trading in the Middle East. As co-founder and Chairman of CFI Financial Group, he has helped build one of the region's most prominent global multi-asset brokerage firms, offering access to markets across Europe, the Middle East, and beyond.

Born with a passion for finance and technology, Mansour began his career in banking before moving into the rapidly emerging world of online trading. Early in his journey, he founded and led a Swiss online-trading bank, gaining deep international exposure and hands-on experience with digital financial platforms. These formative years sharpened his vision for what the future of brokerage could be: accessible, technologically advanced, and customer focused.

In 2015, Mansour joined forces with a long-standing Lebanese financial firm to relaunch and expand the business as CFI Financial Group. His ambition was to create a regulated, globally trusted institution that could empower traders of all backgrounds — from first-time investors to experienced market professionals. That vision has since become a reality through the company's rapid expansion, diversified services, and strong reputation for reliability.

Under his leadership, CFI has embraced cutting-edge technology, offering advanced trading tools, enhanced execution infrastructure, and continuous platform upgrades. Mansour believes innovation in trading technology is not optional but essential, and he has driven significant investments into AI-assisted analytics and modern trading systems designed to improve decision-making and user experience.

What distinguishes Mansour's approach is his unwavering focus on transparency and client empowerment. He advocates for financial inclusion, education, and responsible investing — ensuring clients have the knowledge, support, and safeguards needed to participate confidently in global markets. This philosophy has helped establish CFI as a firm known for its high ethical standards and personalized service.

Today, Mansour continues to guide CFI's strategic direction, focusing on new global markets, digital transformation, and sustainable long-term growth. His career reflects a rare blend of innovation, regulatory discipline, and entrepreneurial drive — making him a respected figure in the evolution of online trading and financial services in the region.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff