Hisham Mansour is a seasoned entrepreneur and financial-markets innovator who has played a central role in shaping the growth of online trading in the Middle East. As co-founder and Chairman of CFI Financial Group, he has helped build one of the region's most prominent global multi-asset brokerage firms, offering access to markets across Europe, the Middle East, and beyond.

Born with a passion for finance and technology, Mansour began his career in banking before moving into the rapidly emerging world of online trading. Early in his journey, he founded and led a Swiss online-trading bank, gaining deep international exposure and hands-on experience with digital financial platforms. These formative years sharpened his vision for what the future of brokerage could be: accessible, technologically advanced, and customer focused.

In 2015, Mansour joined forces with a long-standing Lebanese financial firm to relaunch and expand the business as CFI Financial Group. His ambition was to create a regulated, globally trusted institution that could empower traders of all backgrounds — from first-time investors to experienced market professionals. That vision has since become a reality through the company's rapid expansion, diversified services, and strong reputation for reliability.

Under his leadership, CFI has embraced cutting-edge technology, offering advanced trading tools, enhanced execution infrastructure, and continuous platform upgrades. Mansour believes innovation in trading technology is not optional but essential, and he has driven significant investments into AI-assisted analytics and modern trading systems designed to improve decision-making and user experience.

What distinguishes Mansour's approach is his unwavering focus on transparency and client empowerment. He advocates for financial inclusion, education, and responsible investing — ensuring clients have the knowledge, support, and safeguards needed to participate confidently in global markets. This philosophy has helped establish CFI as a firm known for its high ethical standards and personalized service.

Today, Mansour continues to guide CFI's strategic direction, focusing on new global markets, digital transformation, and sustainable long-term growth. His career reflects a rare blend of innovation, regulatory discipline, and entrepreneurial drive — making him a respected figure in the evolution of online trading and financial services in the region.