Hosam Arab is an influential entrepreneur who has played a central role in advancing fintech and digital commerce in the Middle East. As Co-Founder and CEO of Tabby, he leads one of the region's most recognized consumer-finance platforms, enabling more flexible payment choices in e-commerce and retail.

Arab brings significant experience from his earlier leadership in regional online retail, which shaped his understanding of how digital purchasing behaviour could be enhanced by accessible and transparent consumer finance. Under his leadership, Tabby has grown rapidly, partnering with major brands while providing consumers with more control over spending and budgeting.

He has become a notable voice for financial inclusion and innovation, emphasising responsible lending practices and technology that supports economic participation. His work contributes to a maturing fintech ecosystem in the Gulf, with scalable solutions that continue to evolve alongside consumer expectations.

