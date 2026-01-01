The 100: Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman, DAMAC Properties Hussain Sajwani's legacy is etched across skylines, but his real imprint is on an industry he helped redefine.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East
Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman, DAMAC Properties

Hussain Sajwani is one of the most recognizable figures in global real estate — a self-made entrepreneur whose ambition helped shape Dubai's iconic skyline. As founder and Chairman of DAMAC Properties, he has built a brand synonymous with luxury living, bold architecture, and mega-developments that capture international attention.

His career began far from glass towers — in the hospitality and food services sector — where he quickly learned the fundamentals of business: customer focus, financial discipline, and the courage to seize opportunity. When Dubai opened its property market to international investors, Sajwani moved decisively. He saw potential before others believed in the scale of the dream, visualizing an emirate filled with residences and attractions that would draw the world.

DAMAC's rise came through projects that embraced extravagance and lifestyle — designer collaborations, world class golf communities, premium hospitality brands, and residences that transformed how luxury is defined in the region. Sajwani developed a reputation for speed, audacity, and market intuition, often launching concepts that set new benchmarks for competitors.

His global expansion took the brand across Europe, the United States, and other key markets. He has collaborated with some of the biggest names in design and fashion, infusing real estate with storytelling and aspiration. To Sajwani, a building is not just structure — it is experience, identity, and community.

Despite massive scale, he remains deeply involved in decision-making, driven by a hunger to keep creating what has never been done before. His success has earned recognition as one of the Middle East's leading visionaries — a businessman who helped transform desert into luxury destinations.

Alongside his entrepreneurial achievements, Sajwani is committed to philanthropy, supporting education initiatives, housing contributions, and social development programs that uplift communities in need. He believes that success brings responsibility — and giving back is part of fulfilling the purpose behind prosperity.

Hussain Sajwani's legacy is etched across skylines, but his real imprint is on an industry he helped redefine. He continues to pursue new horizons, guided by the belief that ambition should never settle — there is always a higher skyline to build.
