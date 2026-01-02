The 100: Imran Farooq, Founder and CEO, Samana Developers Imran Farooq's success is not only defined by the buildings he develops, but by the belief that real estate should improve people's lives.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East

Entrepreneur Middle East
Imran Farooq, Founder and CEO of Samana Developers

Imran Farooq is the Founder and CEO of Samana Developers, one of Dubai's fastest-growing private real-estate development companies and a key part of the broader Samana Group. He is widely recognized for his entrepreneurial drive and his role in bringing innovative lifestyle-focused residential concepts to the UAE's property market.

Originally from Pakistan, Imran built his business foundation through years of hands-on entrepreneurship before entering real estate. He established Samana Group as a diversified conglomerate operating across sectors such as corporate services, business centres, immigration solutions and investments. This early success provided him with deep market understanding, financial discipline and the confidence to pursue larger ventures.

In 2014, Imran launched Samana Developers with a clear vision: to create homes that combine affordability with features typically found only in luxury developments. His unique approach focuses on enhancing everyday living — prioritising leisure spaces, resort style environments and practical amenities. Under his leadership, Samana Developers has become known for its signature design feature: private pools integrated within apartment balconies, giving residents a sense of exclusivity normally associated with high-end villas.

Imran's focus on timely delivery, transparent processes and customer confidence has helped the company build a strong reputation in a competitive market. Samana Developers rapidly expanded its project portfolio to cover several key Dubai communities, and continues to grow year after year with developments that reflect the city's aspirational lifestyle.

He is also committed to sustainable growth and operational efficiency. Through strategic planning and disciplined financial management, Samana Developers has been able to scale without compromising quality — achieving strong market demand and repeat investor trust.

Imran Farooq's success is not only defined by the buildings he develops, but by the belief that real estate should improve people's lives. He regularly emphasises that a home is more than a property — it is a source of comfort, wellbeing and long term security.

Today, Imran continues to steer Samana Developers on an ambitious growth trajectory, contributing to the evolution of Dubai's residential landscape and establishing the brand as a leading name in modern, experience-driven community living.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

