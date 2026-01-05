His leadership style is collaborative and people-focused, emphasising empowerment, transparency and continuous improvement at every level of the organisation.

Irfan Tansel is the Chief Executive Officer of Al Masaood Automobiles and one of the leading figures in the automotive sector in the UAE. His career journey is rooted in real, handson experience: he began working as a teenage apprentice auto-mechanic, developing a deep understanding of vehicles, aftersales operations, and customer needs from the ground up. That early start shaped his approach to leadership — one based on technical knowledge, service excellence and respect for the people who keep the industry running.

Over the years, Irfan progressed through the regional automotive world in roles spanning operations, commercial management and strategic leadership. His experience across multiple brands and dealerships gave him a uniquely broad perspective on challenges facing the mobility industry and how to transform customer expectations into business opportunities.

In 2017, he was appointed CEO of Al Masaood Automobiles, the automotive business of Al Masaood Group and the authorised distributor of leading global car manufacturers in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region of the UAE. Since taking charge, he has led a major transformation of the company — strengthening customer experience, modernising operations and positioning the brand as a pioneer in digital automotive retail.

During the global pandemic, his forward-thinking decisions proved pivotal. Irfan drove the rapid launch of digital services such as online car purchasing, virtual showrooms, and home collection and delivery for servicing. These initiatives preserved business momentum during uncertain times and helped the company grow its market share. Under his direction, Al Masaood Automobiles became one of the first regional dealers to fully integrate e-commerce into the car-buying journey.

A strong advocate of innovation and agility, Irfan believes the future of the automotive industry lies in mobility solutions that extend beyond selling cars — focusing on lifetime customer relationships and seamless service. His leadership style is collaborative and people-focused, emphasising empowerment, transparency and continuous improvement at every level of the organisation.

Today, Irfan Tansel is recognized as one of the Middle East's top CEOs. His journey from mechanic's workshop to corporate boardroom reflects a belief in hard work, humility and purposeful leadership — and continues to define the growth and success of Al Masaood Automobiles as a trusted name in the UAE's evolving mobility landscape.