The 100: Irfan Tansel, Chief Executive Officer, Al Masaood Automobiles His leadership style is collaborative and people-focused, emphasising empowerment, transparency and continuous improvement at every level of the organisation.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East
Irfan Tansel, Chief Executive Officer, Al Masaood Automobiles

Irfan Tansel is the Chief Executive Officer of Al Masaood Automobiles and one of the leading figures in the automotive sector in the UAE. His career journey is rooted in real, handson experience: he began working as a teenage apprentice auto-mechanic, developing a deep understanding of vehicles, aftersales operations, and customer needs from the ground up. That early start shaped his approach to leadership — one based on technical knowledge, service excellence and respect for the people who keep the industry running.

Over the years, Irfan progressed through the regional automotive world in roles spanning operations, commercial management and strategic leadership. His experience across multiple brands and dealerships gave him a uniquely broad perspective on challenges facing the mobility industry and how to transform customer expectations into business opportunities.

In 2017, he was appointed CEO of Al Masaood Automobiles, the automotive business of Al Masaood Group and the authorised distributor of leading global car manufacturers in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region of the UAE. Since taking charge, he has led a major transformation of the company — strengthening customer experience, modernising operations and positioning the brand as a pioneer in digital automotive retail.

During the global pandemic, his forward-thinking decisions proved pivotal. Irfan drove the rapid launch of digital services such as online car purchasing, virtual showrooms, and home collection and delivery for servicing. These initiatives preserved business momentum during uncertain times and helped the company grow its market share. Under his direction, Al Masaood Automobiles became one of the first regional dealers to fully integrate e-commerce into the car-buying journey.

A strong advocate of innovation and agility, Irfan believes the future of the automotive industry lies in mobility solutions that extend beyond selling cars — focusing on lifetime customer relationships and seamless service. His leadership style is collaborative and people-focused, emphasising empowerment, transparency and continuous improvement at every level of the organisation.

Today, Irfan Tansel is recognized as one of the Middle East's top CEOs. His journey from mechanic's workshop to corporate boardroom reflects a belief in hard work, humility and purposeful leadership — and continues to define the growth and success of Al Masaood Automobiles as a trusted name in the UAE's evolving mobility landscape.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff