Jigar Sagar is a serial entrepreneur, strategic investor, and government advisor based in the United Arab Emirates, with more than 15 years of experience building, scaling, and advising high-growth ventures across multiple sectors. Over the course of his career, he has been involved in scaling more than 30 businesses with a combined valuation exceeding $350 million, establishing himself as a key figure in the region's entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem.

He is the founder of Triliv Holdings, a private family office focused on building and investing in global and regional growth ventures. Through Triliv, Sagar is committed to creating a connected ecosystem that supports entrepreneurship from ideation to scale, with a strong emphasis on long-term value creation. His work has contributed to the launch and development of more than 250,000 entrepreneurs in the UAE, driving impact across government services, technology, artificial intelligence, recruitment, digital marketing, and e-commerce.

Sagar's entrepreneurial journey includes the founding of several influential companies, including Creó Global, Talent Higher, and EZMS, each playing a significant role in marketing, recruitment, corporate services, and institutional venture building. One of his most notable achievements was the launch and successful exit of the UAE's largest corporate services provider, a milestone that underscored his ability to build and scale market-leading businesses. He also co-founded AppiZap, a technology platform valued at over $100 million, and Ocube, a 1,500-seat business process outsourcing operation with an international footprint.

In parallel with his entrepreneurial activities, Sagar is a trusted strategic advisor to free zones and special economic cities across the UAE. His advisory work focuses on innovation in licensing models, ecosystem development, and the advancement of digital government services, often through effective public-private partnerships designed to help startups scale into globally competitive enterprises.

A recognized thought leader and frequent keynote speaker, Sagar is also widely known for his role as an investor judge on The Final Pitch Dubai, filmed at various locations in Dubai and broadcast on OSN+ and OSN platforms in the Middle East. His presence on the show reflects his standing in the UAE's investment and corporate governance landscape, where he is a strong advocate for innovation, disciplined execution, and founder-led growth.

Sagar's entrepreneurial mindset was shaped early through hands-on experience in his family's retail business at Sharjah's Gold Souk. He holds a degree in Business Administration from the American University in Dubai and a Master of Financial Management from the University of Melbourne. Outside of work, he is committed to personal development, maintaining an active lifestyle through strength training, horse riding, and scuba diving. Grounded in family values and driven by curiosity, Sagar continues to build impact-driven ventures while contributing meaningfully to the region's entrepreneurial future.