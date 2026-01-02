The 100: Joelle Mardinian, Founder, Joelle Group | Beauty Entrepreneur, Media Personality Joelle remains focused on pushing boundaries — expanding her brand presence, supporting female entrepreneurship, and embracing digital platforms that bring inspiration directly into people's daily lives.

Joelle Mardinian, Founder, Joelle Group | Beauty Entrepreneur & Media Personality

Joelle Mardinian is a name synonymous with glamour, reinvention, and the modern beauty movement in the Middle East. Entrepreneur, television star, influencer, and salon empire builder, she has shaped the aesthetics industry into a world of confidence and self-expression — empowering women to feel beautiful on their own terms. Her story began with a love for artistry. Trained as a professional makeup artist, she quickly gained admiration for her ability to highlight individuality rather than hide it. That philosophy ignited a career that soon went beyond makeup chairs and studio sets. As she entered television, her personality — warm, fearless, and relatable — made her a household name. She became one of the region's early pioneers in using media to democratize beauty expertise, offering guidance, transformation stories, and a message that beauty is personal, never prescribed.

Not content with fame alone, Joelle turned her platform into a business journey. She founded Joelle Group, which has grown into a portfolio of salons, clinics, cosmetic lines, and wellness services. Each brand reflects her signature: high end experience, meticulous attention to detail, and emotional connection with customers who trust her taste. She is particularly admired for championing Arab beauty standards and celebrating regional identity in a global industry.

Her leadership style is charismatic yet deeply hands-on. She has never hesitated to pivot, innovate, or challenge norms — whether introducing new treatments to the market or using her story to advocate for confidence-building experiences. Thousands of women view her as more than a beauty icon; she is a friend who understands their insecurities and aspirations.

Joelle Mardinian continues to evolve with the industry she helped grow. She remains focused on pushing boundaries — expanding her brand presence, supporting female entrepreneurship, and embracing digital platforms that bring inspiration directly into people's daily lives. For her, beauty is not vanity. It is strength, identity, and joy. And through her work, she has given countless women permission to shine, boldly and unapologetically.
