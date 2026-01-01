The 100: Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO, Mubadala Investment Company Khaldoon Al Mubarak continues to influence the UAE's global economic role, reinforcing its position as a forward-looking, investment driven nation.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East
Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO, Mubadala Investment Company

Khaldoon Al Mubarak is one of the UAE's most prominent business leaders, known for his stewardship of Mubadala Investment Company, a key driver of national economic diversification and strategic global investment. As Managing Director and Group CEO, he oversees a portfolio that spans advanced technology, energy, infrastructure, healthcare and financial services — sectors central to the UAE's long-term economic vision.

Al Mubarak has led efforts to cultivate globally competitive industries within the country while strengthening international partnerships that expand access to knowledge, innovation and capital. His decisions reflect a disciplined investment philosophy and a strong focus on sustainable value creation.

He is also recognized for his extensive contributions to public service, serving in high-level positions that support policy development and national capabilitybuilding. His leadership style blends strategic clarity with a commitment to institutional excellence, making him a trusted figure across governmental and corporate spheres.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak continues to influence the UAE's global economic role, reinforcing its position as a forwardlooking, investment-driven nation.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff