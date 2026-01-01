Khaldoon Al Mubarak continues to influence the UAE's global economic role, reinforcing its position as a forward-looking, investment driven nation.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak is one of the UAE's most prominent business leaders, known for his stewardship of Mubadala Investment Company, a key driver of national economic diversification and strategic global investment. As Managing Director and Group CEO, he oversees a portfolio that spans advanced technology, energy, infrastructure, healthcare and financial services — sectors central to the UAE's long-term economic vision.

Al Mubarak has led efforts to cultivate globally competitive industries within the country while strengthening international partnerships that expand access to knowledge, innovation and capital. His decisions reflect a disciplined investment philosophy and a strong focus on sustainable value creation.

He is also recognized for his extensive contributions to public service, serving in high-level positions that support policy development and national capabilitybuilding. His leadership style blends strategic clarity with a commitment to institutional excellence, making him a trusted figure across governmental and corporate spheres.

