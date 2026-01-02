Lewis Allsopp's career is defined by resilience, bold decision-making and a belief that success is earned through determination rather than privilege

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Lewis Allsopp is a British-born real-estate entrepreneur and the co-founder and chairman of Allsopp & Allsopp, one of Dubai's most prominent independent property brokerages. Raised in Coventry in the UK, he grew up with a strong work ethic and a belief in self-made success. Those values would later shape his business approach and leadership style in one of the most dynamic real-estate markets in the world.

Before entering property, Allsopp worked in a series of modest roles, including selling heating spares and taking early sales jobs that taught him the fundamentals of customer service, negotiation and perseverance. He moved to Dubai at 19, driven by ambition and a desire to build something significant. His early career in real-estate gave him first-hand understanding of Dubai's growth and the opportunity that was emerging in its fast developing market.

In 2008, during the height of the global financial crisis, Allsopp joined with his brother Carl to launch Allsopp & Allsopp. What began as a small brokerage with only a handful of staff soon evolved into an industry-leading firm with hundreds of employees, multiple offices and a strong reputation for professionalism, transparency and performance. Today, the company is recognized as a key player in Dubai real estate, helping shape industry standards and serving thousands of clients across residential, commercial and off-plan sectors.

Under Allsopp's leadership, Allsopp & Allsopp has earned numerous international property awards and diversified into complementary services including property management, mortgages and short-term rentals. A hallmark of his strategy has been smart hiring; structured operations and a company culture grounded in ambition and accountability.

One of his standout accomplishments has been driving the growth of the firm's ultraluxury segment, including the development of a specialized Private Office serving high-net worth clients purchasing exclusive, often off-market, properties. This move has reinforced the company's stature at the top of Dubai's luxury real estate market.

Lewis Allsopp's career is defined by resilience, bold decision-making and a belief that success is earned through determination rather than privilege. From humble beginnings in the UK to leading a multi-award-winning real-estate organization, he has become a recognized business figure who continues to influence and elevate Dubai's property sector.