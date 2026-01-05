With his influence extending across both technology and property development, Michael Lahyani remains a key driver of progress in regional proptech.

Michael Lahyani is a pioneering proptech entrepreneur credited with modernising the real estate search experience in the Middle East. As Founder and CEO of Property Finder, he transformed the process of buying, selling and renting property by creating a platform that brings transparency, accessibility and quality data to consumers and industry professionals.

Since launching the business, Lahyani has guided its expansion into multiple markets, enabling Property Finder to become one of the most trusted names in digital real estate. His leadership has supported technology adoption across the sector, improving market intelligence and helping elevate consumer confidence.

He continues to advocate for digital transformation in property markets, encouraging higher standards in service, regulation and market information. Lahyani is respected for his entrepreneurial resilience, customercentric strategy and commitment to innovation that strengthens the real estate ecosystem.

With his influence extending across both technology and property development, Lahyani remains a key driver of progress in regional proptech.